LSU Tigers Football: Why did the four-star safety Maurice Williams de-commit from Louisiana?

LSU has lost one of its top recruits for the 2024 class. Maurice Williams, a four-star safety from Shadow Creek High School in Texas, announced on Instagram that he has reopened his recruitment.

Williams, who committed to the Tigers last June, is ranked as the No. 118 overall prospect, the No. 6 safety, and the No. 24 player in the Lone Star State by the On3 Industry Ranking.

Williams had been loyal to LSU for more than a year, but something changed his mind recently. The 5-foot-11.5, 182-pound Maurice Williams wrote this when announcing his decision:

“After careful consideration, I have realized that LSU is not the best fit for me at this time,” Williams wrote. “I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to explore my options.”

Williams did not mention any specific schools that he is considering, but one program has emerged as the clear frontrunner for his services: Houston.

Maurice Williams' hometown ties could lead to commitment with Houston Cougars

Houston is only about 20 minutes away from Williams’ hometown of Pearland, Texas, which means he could easily visit or commute to campus. He would also be able to play in front of his family and friends on a regular basis.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Cougars have a 90.7 percent chance of landing Williams as of Friday.

Houston is hoping to land Williams, who would be a huge addition to their 2024 class. The Cougars have three commits so far: Heath McRee, a three-star wide receiver from Westlake High School (Texas); Zion Taylor, a three-star edge rusher from Shadow Creek High School (Texas); and Jaden Pettway, a safety from Angleton High School (Texas).

Williams has not announced when he will make his final decision, but he is expected to sign with the Cougars very soon.

LSU’s 2024 class has taken a second hit this month. Williams joins Tayvion Galloway, a four-star tight end from Ohio, as the second recruit to de-commit from the Tigers since June 11. Galloway and Williams were both recruited by head coach Brian Kelly and his staff.

LSU will likely continue trying to recruit Maurice Williams and persuading him to reconsider his de-commitment. However, as of now, it seems that Houston has the edge in the race for the four-star safety.

