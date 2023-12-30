Is Taulia Tagovailoa playing today in the City Bowl? Maryland QB's status explored

For four straight seasons, Taulia Tagovailoa has been a consistent part of the Maryland Terrapins. Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland from Alabama where he had spent his true freshman season as backup to his brother, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. With the NFL draft next on his career ladder, 2023 will be the last time Tagovailoa will appear in Maryland colors.

Moving on from their 7-5 record from the regular season, the Terrapins will play in the Music City Bowl against the Auburn Tigers. Many are looking forward to Maryland's lineup for the game to see if they'll witness Tagovailoa perform “one last dance” in Maryland's uniform.

Is Taulia Tagovailoa playing in the bowl game today?

Taulia Tagovailoa has opted out of the Music City Bowl game, which means he will not be playing for the Maryland Terrapins. Tagovailoa opted to skip the game in preparation for the 2024 NFL draft. The senior quarterback ends his college football career having become the all-time leader for passing yards in the Big Ten. He reached the 11,256 yards mark during the season finale against Rutgers.

Tagovailoa also set the Maryland school record for the most passing yards, completions, completion percentage, passing touchdowns and total offense. Highlights of his career at Maryland include leading the team to three straight bowl appearances and winning the Pinstripe Bowl MVP award in 2021.

Who will be Maryland's starting QB for City Bowl today?

Replacing a player like Taulia Tagovailoa can be daunting. The most viable option available to the head coach, Mike Locksley, is Billy Edwards Jr. If he gets the nod, it will be Edward Jr.'s third career start. The sophomore quarterback passed for just two yards. He's been better on foot, rushing for 41 yards in 16 carries for six touchdowns.

Billy Edward Jr and Cameron Edge are the two starting quarterback options for Maryland

Locksley's other option is freshman Cameron Edge who's completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 18 yards. Hugh Freeze, on the other hand, comes to the game with a sufficiently experienced Payton Thorne as starting quarterback. Thorne's tally for the season is 1,671 passing yards for 15 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 524 yards and three touchdowns.

List of Maryland players not playing the Music City Bowl game

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback

Tarheeb Still Cornerback (INT leader),

Corey Dyches, Tight End

Jaishawn Barham, Linebacker

In addition to Tagovailoa, Maryland interception leader Tarheeb Still has declared for the draft and will miss the Music City Bowl. Tight end Corey Dyches has entered the transfer portal while Jaishawn Barham has completed his transfer to Michigan.

