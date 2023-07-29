Is Taulia Tagovailoa NFL material? Breaking down the top prospects from Iowa and Maryland 

Both Iowa and Maryland had success on the field last season, and each had a player selected in the first round of April’s draft. While the programs should be able to duplicate their success on the field this year, it would be a major stretch for either to have a player selected in the first round next April.

Top NFL Draft prospects from Iowa

Iowa has a long history of putting quality tight ends and offensive linemen into the early parts of the draft and 2024 won’t be any different.

Erick All is the team’s top prospect and was highly rated prior to last season, when he was on the Michigan roster. All suffered an injury early in the 2022 season and was shut down for the entire year. He then chose to follow quarterback Cade McNamara to Iowa.

He’s slightly faster than his former Wolverines teammate Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in April, and offers a three-down game.

Luke Lachey is woefully underrated in the scouting community in my opinion. He’s played well the past few seasons despite taking a backseat to Sam LaPorta, a second-round choice of the Lions in April. Lachey has terrific size and outstanding pass-catching hands and does a solid job blocking.

Connor Colby is a fierce, interior blocker who dominates the opposition. He’s a terrific run blocker who plays with a nasty attitude. Colby is a bit stiff, better in a smaller area and more of a power gap blocker.

Mason Richman is a fundamentally sound lineman who plays left tackle, but he would be better off on the right side or even on the interior at guard. He’s not as strong as Conner, yet he’s better in motion.

Yahya Black is a defender to keep an eye on. He has terrific size and athleticism and can by an overwhelming force. Black was used on a rotational basis last season, but he comes with incredible upside.

Iowa NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.74 3rd Erick All TE 83 6Sr 3.65 3rd Connor Colby G N 3Jr 3.52 4th Luke Lachey TE 85 5Sr 3.51 4th Yahya Black DT 94 4Jr 3.48 5th Mason Richman T 78 4Jr 3.38 6th Logan Lee DE 85 5Sr 3.34 6th Logan Jones C 65 4Jr 3.28 7th Noah Shannon DT 4 5Sr 2.95 FA Rusty Feth C 60 4Sr 2.87 FA Nick DeJong T 56 5Sr 2.81 FA Cooper DeJean CB 3 4Jr 2.80 FA Cade McNamara QB 12 5Sr 2.65 FA Spencer Petras QB 7 5Sr

Top NFL Draft prospects from Maryland

The Terps have had a nice run the past two drafts with defensive backs landing in the top 100 picks, and safety Beau Brade will keep the streak going. Brade is a nice-sized safety who aggressively defends the run and shows decent ball skills. I like his range, and a good senior season could vault him into the second round next April.

Former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round back in 2022. Next April, they could have a player at the position selected a round earlier.

Corey Dyches is an athletic pass catcher who plays the tight end position like a receiver. He’s a legitimate downfield threat who consistently splits the seam. He’s also relatively effective blocking on the move. With so many Terps pass catchers now in NFL camps, Dyches should be the main target of the passing attack this season.

Delmar Glaze is a well-built college tackle with positional versatility. He’s powerful and also moves well, and he’ll get consideration at both left and right tackle for either a power gap or zone-blocking scheme.

I’m higher than most on quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and feel he’s a legitimate next-level prospect. He’s a smart, patient passer, like his brother, and he has a next-level arm with the ability to make all the throws. Tagovailoa has a stout build but measures just 5-foot-10.5, which will surely draw red flags from NFL teams.

Maryland NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.68 3rd Beau Brade S 2 4Sr 3.62 3rd Corey Dyches TE 84 4Jr 3.48 5th Delmar Glaze T 74 5Sr 3.47 5th Taulia Tagovailoa QB 3 6Sr 3.37 6th Dante Trader Jr. S 12 3Jr 3.30 6th Gottlieb Ayedze T 72 6Sr 3.21 FA Tarheeb Still CB 4 4Sr 3.10 FA Ruben Hyppolite Jr. ILB 11 4Sr 2.95 FA Tyrese Chambers WR 0 6Sr 2.71 FA Jeshaun Jones WR 6 5Sr

