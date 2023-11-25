Is TCU bowl eligible? Exploring the Frogs' chances after loss to Oklahoma

TCU headed to Norman to play the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners with its Big 12 title aspirations already in the dust. Friday's game saw the Horned Frogs lose 69-45, and now have a history of 0-6 against the Sooners on the road since 2012.

The Horned Frogs faced a tough opponent at a critical juncture in their pursuit of bowl eligibility. On the other hand, Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes are fading, but with the win over TCU, the Sooners received a boost for their Big 12 championship game.

A victory over OU would have been the lifeline the Horned Frogs desperately needed. It would have secured bowl eligibility for them while avoiding the fate of plummeting from national prominence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is TCU bowl eligible?

A win over the Sooners would have been redemption and marked TCU's first victory against a ranked opponent since the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal triumph over Michigan.

Sonny Dykes and his men strived very hard to replicate last season's 55-24 win over the Sooners. However, as fate would have it, they lost in a hard-fought matchup and, with a 5-7 record, are now excluded from bowl eligibility. This is a contrasting development compared to the Horned Frogs' historic journey to the College Football Playoff just a year ago.

Looking at series history, the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) held a 17-6 lead over the Horned Frogs before this game. The first contest in the series dates back to 1944. The Fort Worth-based university posted a 17-10 win at Oklahoma in 2005, a reminder of its ability to upset opponents on the road.

The hurdles proved too much for the Horned Frogs as they failed to get past the resilient Oklahoma team led by Brent Venables. The clash in Norman was more than just a game for TCU, but it couldn't come out on top.

Brent Venables anticipates tough challenge from TCU QB Josh Hoover

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables foresaw a tough challenge in the form of quarterback Josh Hoover, who led the attack for the Horned Frogs. Hoover's recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Venables talking about the QB’s impact before the game.

"It’s going to test us in every way. The quarterback is playing fantastic," Venables said. "Two 400-yard-plus games. I think he’s thrown for nine touchdowns and just been fantastic. Averaging 350 yards per game. He’s been fantastic. So, they’ve done a great job. They’ve got really good receivers. Running game has been really good."

Hoover has elevated the Horned Frogs’ offensive game in the last three matchups with a standout performance against Baylor with 412 yards. Against the Sooners, Hoover threw for 344 yards with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Venables also credited the effective combination of Hoover's aerial skills and the contribution of running back Emani Bailey.