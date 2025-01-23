"Is This a Joke": Fans call out former NFL QB putting Marcus Freeman in the coaching carousel

Marcus Freeman has solidified himself as a top-tier college football head coach. In just three seasons as head coach at Notre Dame, Freeman took the Fighting Irish to their first national championship game since 2013, cementing himself as one of the coaches to watch out for in the new era of college football.

Freeman’s success has sparked rumors about him making a potential move to the NFL. His name has come up frequently in the current NFL coaching carousel and many expected him to leave the Fighting Irish after the national championship game against Ohio. Freeman was asked by the press to comment on these rumors before the national championship game.

“I have given zero thought to the NFL. All of my attention has been on getting this team ready for the game,” Freeman said.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel tweeted on Monday, predicting the coming changes in the NFL coaching carousel. One of his predictions was that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman would take the role of head coach for the Chicago Bears. Fans largely responded negatively to this prediction.

“Marcus Freeman is not leaving ND man is this a joke,” one fan said.

“Freeman’s not leaving Notre Dame,” another fan said.

“How do you even justify putting Freeman on this list? If Johnson is gone, and McCarthy doesn't go to NO...he's GOING to the Bears,” one fan said.

"Hopefully no Freeman or any other college coach on the Bears," a fan said.

"Bears already done with first round interviews. Marcus Freeman didn't interview nor will he. Coach will be hired by Friday," a fan said.

Chicago Bears hire Detroit Lions Ben Johnson as new head coach

The fans who criticized Chase’s prediction were quickly proven right. Less than 24 hours after the tweet was made, the Chicago Bears signed former Detroit Lions coach Ben Johnson as the franchise’s new head coach on Monday. Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles released a statement, where he said:

“Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.”

Though there’s no guarantee that Marcus Freeman won’t eventually move to the NFL, from the looks of things, he'll likely remain with Notre Dame for the foreseeable future.

