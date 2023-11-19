Is Tim Smith "Uncle T"? Michigan top donor refutes allegation

The NCAA presented evidence to Michigan football this week suggesting that a program booster known as "Uncle T" may have been involved, potentially providing partial funding for the sign-stealing operation. The reports suggest the individual funded former analyst Connor Stalions as he monitored opponents.

College football fans have engaged in considerable speculation about the identity of "Uncle T" since a report by Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports surfaced. Among the many individuals whose name has been widely mentioned by speculators as the potential unknown booster is prominent Michigan donor Tim Smith.

Is Tim Smith Michigan “Uncle T”?

The idea that Tim Smith could potentially be “Uncle T” arose from the fact that the business executive is one of the renowned donors to the Michigan athletic department. His first name also made many fans believe Smith was the alleged booster in the sign-stealing scandal.

However, Tim Smith has vehemently denied involvement in the NCAA's investigation into the university's advance scouting scheme. During a 30-minute call with Yahoo Sports, Smith alleged that those in positions of authority at Michigan are seeking a scapegoat.

“I can give you good news,” Smith said. “I don’t recognize being known as ‘Uncle T’ and I will refute that myself. I never funded Connor. To say I knew him is perhaps overstating it. I said hi to him. I’ve spoken to him more since he left Michigan to make sure the young man is OK.”

Despite the recent communication between Stalions and Smith following his resignation from the school, Smith clarified that he does not perceive himself as a close friend of Stalions. Instead, he said he knew him like any other Michigan football staff.

The possibility of Tom Brady has also been ruled out

Tom Brady was a person of interest among fans following the revelation of the alleged program booster by the NCAA. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was widely mentioned by speculators as the potential booster, creating some frenzy online.

Brady's name was thrown in the allegation due to his association with the football program. However, it's worth noting that Tom Brady has not been identified as a donor to the Michigan football program, significantly reducing his likelihood of being the booster.