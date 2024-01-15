Is Tommy Reese still at Alabama? Crimson Tide OC's latest coaching rumors explored

Tommy Rees teamed up with Alabama as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach ahead of the 2023 season, following a tenure at Notre Dame. He was notably able to help the team overcome the offensive challenges, especially at quarterback, faced earlier in the season.

Rees has notably garnered a significant amount of experience as a coach since starting his career at Northwestern as a graduate assistant in 2015. With Nick Saban's departure from the Crimson Tide, let's examine what the future holds for Rees.

Is Tommy Rees still at Alabama?

Yes, Tommy Rees is serving as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. However, his tenure has notably come to an end after just one season following the retirement of Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide’s new coach, Kalen DeBoer, won't be retaining Rees as part of his coaching staff, as he is expected to bring in Ryan Grubb from Washington.

While the chance did not last as long as he would have anticipated, Rees was elated at the opportunity to work at Alabama. The opportunity to work under Nick Saban made him decide to leave his alma mater to become the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa.

"I have the utmost respect for what Coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program," Rees said in a statement. "I'm excited to have this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team."

Rees was notably considered as a replacement for Nick Saban. He was an unlikely candidate for the job, which eventually went to Kalen DeBoer. With his young age and significant level of experience, it is expected that he will secure a top assistant job in no time.

Tommy Rees' coaching career so far

Following his playing college football career at Notre Dame and a short stint with the Washington Redskins in the NFL, Tommy Rees started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015 before moving to the San Diego Chargers as a backroom staffer in 2016.

He arrived at his alma mater, Notre Dame, in 2017 as a quarterback coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020. He took the next step of his career after he was lured to Tuscaloosa by Nick Saban ahead of the 2023 college football season.