Is Tony Alford to Michigan an imminent move as Ohio State RB gets mired in coaching change rumors?

Tony Alford, the Ohio State Buckeyes' running backs coach, is reported to be joining Sherrone Moore's staff at the rival Michigan Wolverines, according to Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

Alford will replace Mike Hart, who has been heavily involved in creating the strong run game the Wolverines had over the last few years. That attack was led by potential first-round NFL draft pick Blake Corum. He played his part in the Wolverines' national championship run last season, something that Alford will be expected to try to replicate.

During his nine years with the Buckeyes, Alford has worked with some extremely talented running backs, like Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins. Both of these players were strong during their time with Alford, and they have continued to be in the NFL.

In 2024, Alford was expected to be working closely with Quinshon Judkins, a star running back in the making who had transferred to Columbus from Ole Miss in the recent transfer portal

However, with Alford’s departure, he will not be working alongside the likes of Donovan Edwards, who is hoping to fill the shoes left by Blake Corum.

Who is Tony Alford, the Wolverines’ next running back coach?

Tony Alford, 55, has had an extensive career coaching running backs.

Alford was himself an RB at Colorado State, before briefly being on the preseason squad for the Denver Broncos after he left Colorado State.

His coaching career began in 1995, when he was the running backs coach for Mount Union, a Division III school in Ohio.

Alford entered Division I a year later and moved around multiple schools in the next 10 years, including stints at Washington, Louisville and Iowa State.

In 2009, Alford joined the Notre Dame program and worked directly under Brian Kelly, making the national championship game in 2013.

Then in 2015, Alford joined Urban Meyer with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he spent a successful nine-year period, winning four Big Ten championships and making the CFP on four occasions.

He now brings his talent to the Buckeyes’ rivals, the Wolverines, and will hope to have more success in Ann Arbor under new coach Sherrone Moore.

