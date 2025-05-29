Is transfer QB Matthew Caldwell going to replace Arch Manning? Steve Sarkisian opens up on his strategy for 2025

After star QB Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL, Steve Sarkisian will have a new starter for Texas heading into the 2025 season. It has been quite evident that Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew - Arch Manning - would potentially take up the QB1 role. However, recent developments on the roster - with Texas acquiring a new quarterback from the transfer portal - have raised many eyebrows. The 22-year-old Matthew Caldwell happens to be the latest addition, with rumors circulating about a potential competition inside the locker room for the QB1 role.

Is Matthew Caldwell going to replace Arch Manning?

No, the Troy transfer QB Matthew Caldwell will not compete with Arch Manning for the starting role. His arrival in Austin is intended to bring more depth to the roster and increase backup options for Manning, in case he gets hit with injuries or any other setbacks.

The scenario was almost the same when Quinn Ewers led the program for more than two years as the starter. It was Arch Manning, Hudson Card, and Maalik Murphy who added depth to the QB room.

Arch Manning in training. (Credits: IMAGN)

While speaking at the 2025 SEC spring meetings, Coach Sark emphasized this notion and reiterated the fact that the conference is highly competitive. It is necessary to look beyond the existing setup and backup options are essential if the program intends to go deep into the season.

“We’ve got two really young, talented players in Trey and KJ that we’re excited about,” Sarkisian said to the reporters.

“But surely, we go to Ohio State week one. Arch’s shoe comes off. If those two guys aren’t ready, to put a player in who has a little bit of experience and played in some games I think is beneficial for us. I think it’s good for the room,” he added.

Steve Sarkisian quashed $40 million NIL roster narratives

There have been theories that Texas is loading its roster with a massive NIL backing of almost $40 million. While speaking to the reporters at SEC meetings, Sarkisian called it baseless. He mentioned that if they had access to such a significant amount, the roster could have been very different and much stronger.

He wished he could have $15 million or more to fill the gaps. The Longhorns enjoy a massive backing of NIL boosters and brands from the state of Texas. Currently, the roster's budget is expected to be between $20 million and $25 million - a figure being led by Sarkisian - per reports from KXAN.com.

