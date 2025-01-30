Is Travis Hunter playing in the Senior Bowl? Looking at 2024 Heisman winner's decision

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter is not at the Senior Bowl as he opted to skip both pre-draft All-Star games. The Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game are both going on at the same time, giving NFL draft-eligible players a chance to meet with NFL teams and practice in front of them.

However, some players decide not to participate in either game, and Hunter is one of them. The star two-way player is opting to not play in either event and instead will focus on the NFL scouting combine ahead of the draft.

Despite Hunter not being there, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said this is the best roster ever at the event.

“I do feel like it’s our best roster,” Nagy said. “It should be. We can bring juniors now, so it should be our best roster. We had very little buy-in from the juniors last year. All 10 first-rounders were seniors. So I don’t think that’s going to be the case this year.

“If you just look at the D-line group alone, I guess in the O-line group as well, there’s a lot of potential first-round guys in both those groups.”

The 76th edition of the Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will air on NFL Network.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as he was a star receiver and lockdown cornerback. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter can be a two-way player in the NFL

Travis Hunter played both receiver and cornerback in college, but whether or not he will be able to play both positions in the NFL is uncertain.

However, his coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, believes Hunter should play both roles in the NFL, and if a team doesn't like that, it shouldn't draft him.

“He’s gonna do that, or they shouldn’t draft him,” Sanders said when asked about Hunter’s future in the NFL in an interview with Rich Eisen. “Don’t do that. And I’m gonna make sure of that. Don’t draft him if you’re not gonna give him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball.

“Now, you can be creative. He don’t have to do what we did with him here and play every snap.”

However, it's still uncertain that Hunter will get a chance to be a two-way player in the NFL, as many expect him to primarily be a receiver.

