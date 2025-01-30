What day is the Senior Bowl? A look at the schedule

The Reese's Senior Bowl is just about here. Over 120 NFL hopefuls have been in Mobile, Alabama, over the past few days, practicing in front of scouts and brass. Those sessions are part of the lead-up to the college all-star game, which will be played on Saturday.

The two teams — American and National — both held practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll be on the field to prepare on Thursday as well. Meanwhile, NFL talent evaluators have gathered to dissect the players' performances, with each snap helping decide their fate going forward.

The game will be played at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. It's one of the first stops on the way to April's NFL draft, one that also includes the scouting combine and pro days around the country.

What to look for in this year's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl will include draft-eligible underclassmen for the second year in a row.

Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) are among the most notable names at the event, each trying to boost their draft stock with solid auditions.

Teams and media analyze each practice to help figure out who should be on draft boards and where. The sessions are likely a stressful time for players on the fringe, knowing that one misstep could damage their reputation.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm wrote Wednesday night that Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, UCF cornerback Mac McWilliams, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo and Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart were the standouts at the day's practices.

The game has historically been a quick stop for some of the league's brightest players. The list of players that have participated in the game includes 38 Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Walter Payton, Dan Marino, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Frank Gifford and Joe Namath.

"The Reese's Senior Bowl is very appreciative of the longstanding relationship it enjoys with the National Football League and we take pride in the fact that the Senior Bowl being played in Mobile, Alabama, is one of the NFL's greatest traditions," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said.

"Last year, we credentialed over 900 club personnel from all 32 teams. As someone that scouted in the league for almost two decades, I know that coaches and scouts look forward to their annual visit to Mobile."

There are around 500 alums of the game currently rostered in the league, which goes to show the impact that the all-star game has in helping shape franchises.

Those who suit up to compete in the game on Saturday will aim to join the game's alumni at football's highest level.

