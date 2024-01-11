When is the college football Senior Bowl? Time, TV, live stream and more explored

Since its inception in 1950, the Senior Bowl is one of the biggest events that takes place following the conclusion of the college football season. It is an annual all-star game that serves as a showcase for the top prospects of the upcoming NFL draft.
The game is organized by the nonprofit Mobile (Alabama) Arts & Sports Association. Beyond being a showcase for NFL draft prospects, the game serves as a charitable fundraiser. Throughout its history, it has generated over $7.8 million in donations, benefiting various organizations.
With another draft approaching, let’s take a look at the schedule for the 2024 Senior Bowl.
When is the Senior Bowl?
The 2024 edition of the Senior Bowl is set to take place on Feb. 3, in Mobile, Alabama. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at the Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The highly anticipated matchup will be live on television to fans across the country on NFL Network and NFL+.
The Senior Bowl will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, marking a milestone in the history of the all-star game.
There've been a couple of changes in the matchup this season, especially in the eligibility for invitations. For the first time this year, draft-eligible underclassmen will have the opportunity to participate in the Senior Bowl. Before this year, fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree before Senior Bowl week were the least level of players eligible for invitations.
List of players invited to the Senior Bowl
On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl unveiled the list of over 120 players who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game.
Without a doubt, the list boasts some of the top names in college football over the last few years, with 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix set to play in the game.
Below is the complete list as released by the game’s governing body.
Quarterbacks
Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Running Backs
Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
MarShawn Lloyd, USC
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Kimani Vidal, Troy
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wide Receivers
Brenden Rice, USC
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jamari Thrash, Louisville
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Luke McCaffrey, Rice
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Jordan Whittington, Texas
Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Tight End
Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Theo Johnson, Penn State
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
AJ Barner, Michigan
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
Jared Wiley, TCU
Offensive Tackle
Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
Christian Jones, Texas
Sataoa Laumea, Utah
Ethan Driskell, Marshall
Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Delmar Glaze, Maryland
Javon Foster, Missouri
Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Patrick Paul, Houston
Interior Offensive Linemen
Charles Turner III, LSU
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
Isaiah Adams, Illinois
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
Javion Cohen, Miami
Christian Haynes, UConn
Trevor Keegan, Michigan
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Dominick Puni, Kansas
Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Brandon Coleman, TCU
Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
Troy Fautanu, Washington
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Defensive End
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Chris Braswell, Alabama
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Braiden McGregor, Michigan
Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
Defensive Tackle
Tyler Davis, Clemson
Braden Fiske, Florida State
Michael Hall, Ohio State
Marcus Harris, Auburn
Brennan Jackson, Washington State
DeWayne Carter, Duke
Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
Byron Murphy II, Texas
Darius Robinson, Missouri
T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Outside Linebacker
Nelson Ceaser, Houston
Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
Austin Booker, Kansas
Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
Javon Solomon, Troy
Linebacker
Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
Michael Barrett, Michigan
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Jaylan Ford, Texas
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
James Williams, Miami
Payton Wilson, N.C. State
Cornerback
Johnny Dixon, Penn State
Willie Drew, Virginia State
Cam Hart, Notre Dame
Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
Josh Newton, TCU
DJ James, Auburn
Kalen King, Penn State
Max Melton, Rutgers
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
Quincy Riley, Louisville
Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
Safeties
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Josh Proctor, Ohio State
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
Cole Bishop, Utah
Beau Brade, Maryland
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Sione Vaki, Utah
Specialists
Will Reichard, Alabama (K)
Tory Taylor, Iowa (P)
Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (P)
William Mote, Georgia (LS)
Peter Bowden, Wisconsin (LS)
Joshua Karty, Stanford (K)