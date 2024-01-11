When is the college football Senior Bowl? Time, TV, live stream and more explored

Since its inception in 1950, the Senior Bowl is one of the biggest events that takes place following the conclusion of the college football season. It is an annual all-star game that serves as a showcase for the top prospects of the upcoming NFL draft.

The game is organized by the nonprofit Mobile (Alabama) Arts & Sports Association. Beyond being a showcase for NFL draft prospects, the game serves as a charitable fundraiser. Throughout its history, it has generated over $7.8 million in donations, benefiting various organizations.

With another draft approaching, let’s take a look at the schedule for the 2024 Senior Bowl.

When is the Senior Bowl?

The 2024 edition of the Senior Bowl is set to take place on Feb. 3, in Mobile, Alabama. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at the Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The highly anticipated matchup will be live on television to fans across the country on NFL Network and NFL+.

The Senior Bowl will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, marking a milestone in the history of the all-star game.

There've been a couple of changes in the matchup this season, especially in the eligibility for invitations. For the first time this year, draft-eligible underclassmen will have the opportunity to participate in the Senior Bowl. Before this year, fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree before Senior Bowl week were the least level of players eligible for invitations.

List of players invited to the Senior Bowl

Bo Nix to play in the Senior Bowl.

On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl unveiled the list of over 120 players who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game.

Without a doubt, the list boasts some of the top names in college football over the last few years, with 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix set to play in the game.

Below is the complete list as released by the game’s governing body.

Quarterbacks

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Running Backs

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wide Receivers

Brenden Rice, USC

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Tight End

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

AJ Barner, Michigan

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Jared Wiley, TCU

Offensive Tackle

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Christian Jones, Texas

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Javon Foster, Missouri

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Patrick Paul, Houston

Interior Offensive Linemen

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Javion Cohen, Miami

Christian Haynes, UConn

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Defensive End

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Defensive Tackle

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Michael Hall, Ohio State

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Darius Robinson, Missouri

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Outside Linebacker

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Austin Booker, Kansas

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Javon Solomon, Troy

Linebacker

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

James Williams, Miami

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Cornerback

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Josh Newton, TCU

DJ James, Auburn

Kalen King, Penn State

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Safeties

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Sione Vaki, Utah

Specialists

Will Reichard, Alabama (K)

Tory Taylor, Iowa (P)

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (P)

William Mote, Georgia (LS)

Peter Bowden, Wisconsin (LS)

Joshua Karty, Stanford (K)