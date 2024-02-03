What channel is senior bowl game on today? When, where & how to watch the All-star game 2024

The 2024 NFL draft is a few months away. The 2024 Senior Bowl is where the best NFL draft prospects will get a chance to impress NFL scouts and make improvements to their draft stock.

The Senior Bowl has been a long-standing tradition in the world of college football. This year's bowl game will also feature a plethora of All-Star players who will showcase their talents to help NFL teams make calculated decisions about who they want to draft.

So, how can fans watch the 2024 Senior Bowl game?

What channel is the Senior Bowl game on today?

Television: NFL Network

Live streaming options: YouTubeTV, FuboTV

Fans can catch all the action of the post-season game from the comfort of their homes. They can do so by tuning into the NFL Network on television. The live stream of the game will also be available on streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and others.

Senior 2024 start time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT)

The Senior Bowl game is scheduled to be played at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in the University of South Alabama. It's scheduled to kick off at around 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Senior Bowl 2024 rosters

This year, the American team will be spearheaded by the Tennessee Titans' assistant head coach Terrell Williams. New England Patriots WR coach Troy Brown will be the offensive coordinator, while Cleveland Browns' DB coach Ephraim Banda will be the defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the National team will have Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their head coach for the game. He will be accompanied by New York Giants OC Shea Tierney as the offensive coordinator and the Minnesota Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones as the defensive coordinator

Breakdown of players invited by position in Senior Bowl 2024

American Team

Quarterbacks

Joe Milton

Spencer Rattler

Michael Pratt

Carter Bradley

Running backs

Cody Schrader

Ray Davis

Daijun Edwards

Michael Wiley

Emani Bailey

Tight Ends

Ben Sinnott

Jaheim Bell

Jared Wiley

Wide Receivers

Xavier Legette

Ryan Flournoy

Jamari Thrash

Jha'Quan Jackson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Ladd McConkey

Johnny Wilson

Ainias Smith

Kicker/Punter

Will Reichard

Austin McNamara

Offensive Linemen

Andrew Raym

Tyler Guyton

Javon Foster

Delmar Glaze

Charles Turner III

Jeremy Flax

Javion Cohen

Christian Haynes

Beaux Limmer

Layden Robinson

Brandon Coleman

Christian Jones

Defensive Backs

Malik Mustapha

Kris Abrams-Draine

Beau Brade

Andru Phillips

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Javon Bullard

Tykee Smith

Kamren Kinchens

Nehemiah Pritchett

DJ James

Elijah Jones

Carlton Johnson

Defensive Linemen

Cedric Johnson

Marcus Harris

Jaden Crumedy

Darius Robinson

Jordan Jefferson

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Braden Fiske

Eric Watts

Justin Eboigbe

Chris Braswell

McKinnley Jackson

Nelson Ceaser

Myles Cole

T'Vondre Sweat

Linebackers

Nathaniel Watson

Tryice Knight

JD Bertrand

James Williams

Trevis Wallace

Jalyx Hunt

Long Snapper

William Mote

National Team

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix

Sam Hartman

Michael Penix Jr.

Running Backs

Isaiah Davis

MarShawn Lloyd

Kimani Vidal

Rasheen Ali

Tight Ends

Theo Johnson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

AJ Barner

Wide Receivers

Devontez Walker

Roman Wilson

Ricky Pearsall

Javon Baker

Brenden Rice

Jacob Cowing

Luke McCaffrey

Kicker/Punter

Joshua Karty

Offensive Linemen

Taliese Fuaga

Trevor Keegan

LaDarius Henderson

Dominick Puni

Isaiah Adams

Kingsley Eguakun

Jordan Morgan

Kingsley Suamataia

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Sataoa Laumea

Roger Rosengarten

Tnor Bortolini

Ethan Driskell

Zach Frazier

Defensive Backs

Johnny Dixon

Evan Williams

Khyree Jackson

Kitan Oladapo

Quinyon Mitchell

Josh Proctor

Max Melton

Sione Vaki

Cam Hart

Cole Bishop

Willie Drew

Chau Smith-Wade

Defensive Linemen

Tyler Davis

Adisa Issac

Brandon Dorlus

DeWayne Carter

Braiden McGregor

Jaylen Harrell

Keith Randolph Jr.

Michael Hall Jr.

Laiatu Latu

Javon Solomon

Austin Booker

Gabe Hall

Brennan Jackson

Linebackers

Cedric Gray

Payton Wilson

Jontrey Hunter

Edeufan Ulofoshio

Long Snapper

Peter Bowden

