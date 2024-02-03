What channel is senior bowl game on today? When, where & how to watch the All-star game 2024

The 2024 NFL draft is a few months away. The 2024 Senior Bowl is where the best NFL draft prospects will get a chance to impress NFL scouts and make improvements to their draft stock.
The Senior Bowl has been a long-standing tradition in the world of college football. This year's bowl game will also feature a plethora of All-Star players who will showcase their talents to help NFL teams make calculated decisions about who they want to draft.
So, how can fans watch the 2024 Senior Bowl game?
What channel is the Senior Bowl game on today?
- Television: NFL Network
- Live streaming options: YouTubeTV, FuboTV
Fans can catch all the action of the post-season game from the comfort of their homes. They can do so by tuning into the NFL Network on television. The live stream of the game will also be available on streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and others.
Senior 2024 start time
- Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
- Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT)
The Senior Bowl game is scheduled to be played at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in the University of South Alabama. It's scheduled to kick off at around 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Senior Bowl 2024 rosters
This year, the American team will be spearheaded by the Tennessee Titans' assistant head coach Terrell Williams. New England Patriots WR coach Troy Brown will be the offensive coordinator, while Cleveland Browns' DB coach Ephraim Banda will be the defensive coordinator.
Meanwhile, the National team will have Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their head coach for the game. He will be accompanied by New York Giants OC Shea Tierney as the offensive coordinator and the Minnesota Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones as the defensive coordinator
Breakdown of players invited by position in Senior Bowl 2024
American Team
Quarterbacks
- Joe Milton
- Spencer Rattler
- Michael Pratt
- Carter Bradley
Running backs
- Cody Schrader
- Ray Davis
- Daijun Edwards
- Michael Wiley
- Emani Bailey
Tight Ends
- Ben Sinnott
- Jaheim Bell
- Jared Wiley
Wide Receivers
- Xavier Legette
- Ryan Flournoy
- Jamari Thrash
- Jha'Quan Jackson
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Ladd McConkey
- Johnny Wilson
- Ainias Smith
Kicker/Punter
- Will Reichard
- Austin McNamara
Offensive Linemen
- Andrew Raym
- Tyler Guyton
- Javon Foster
- Delmar Glaze
- Charles Turner III
- Jeremy Flax
- Javion Cohen
- Christian Haynes
- Beaux Limmer
- Layden Robinson
- Brandon Coleman
- Christian Jones
Defensive Backs
- Malik Mustapha
- Kris Abrams-Draine
- Beau Brade
- Andru Phillips
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
- Javon Bullard
- Tykee Smith
- Kamren Kinchens
- Nehemiah Pritchett
- DJ James
- Elijah Jones
- Carlton Johnson
Defensive Linemen
- Cedric Johnson
- Marcus Harris
- Jaden Crumedy
- Darius Robinson
- Jordan Jefferson
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste
- Braden Fiske
- Eric Watts
- Justin Eboigbe
- Chris Braswell
- McKinnley Jackson
- Nelson Ceaser
- Myles Cole
- T'Vondre Sweat
Linebackers
- Nathaniel Watson
- Tryice Knight
- JD Bertrand
- James Williams
- Trevis Wallace
- Jalyx Hunt
Long Snapper
- William Mote
National Team
Quarterbacks
- Bo Nix
- Sam Hartman
- Michael Penix Jr.
Running Backs
- Isaiah Davis
- MarShawn Lloyd
- Kimani Vidal
- Rasheen Ali
Tight Ends
- Theo Johnson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- AJ Barner
Wide Receivers
- Devontez Walker
- Roman Wilson
- Ricky Pearsall
- Javon Baker
- Brenden Rice
- Jacob Cowing
- Luke McCaffrey
Kicker/Punter
- Joshua Karty
Offensive Linemen
- Taliese Fuaga
- Trevor Keegan
- LaDarius Henderson
- Dominick Puni
- Isaiah Adams
- Kingsley Eguakun
- Jordan Morgan
- Kingsley Suamataia
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Sataoa Laumea
- Roger Rosengarten
- Tnor Bortolini
- Ethan Driskell
- Zach Frazier
Defensive Backs
- Johnny Dixon
- Evan Williams
- Khyree Jackson
- Kitan Oladapo
- Quinyon Mitchell
- Josh Proctor
- Max Melton
- Sione Vaki
- Cam Hart
- Cole Bishop
- Willie Drew
- Chau Smith-Wade
Defensive Linemen
- Tyler Davis
- Adisa Issac
- Brandon Dorlus
- DeWayne Carter
- Braiden McGregor
- Jaylen Harrell
- Keith Randolph Jr.
- Michael Hall Jr.
- Laiatu Latu
- Javon Solomon
- Austin Booker
- Gabe Hall
- Brennan Jackson
Linebackers
- Cedric Gray
- Payton Wilson
- Jontrey Hunter
- Edeufan Ulofoshio
Long Snapper
- Peter Bowden
Read More: College football's top seed Alabama Crimson Tide has one Super Bowl record that almost degrades it's brand value in NFL arena