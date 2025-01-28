Is Tre Harris playing in East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at Ole Miss WR's availability for postseason game

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris is slated to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' home.

Ahead of the game, all the participants are in Dallas to participate in practice, meet their new teammates, and speak with NFL team representatives. One of the biggest names participating in the game is wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris had a strong season but missed time due to injuries. Now, he is available to play in the Shrine Bowl and is choosing to participate in an attempt to raise his draft stock.

Before the game, Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick gave his scouting report on Harris.

"Injuries kept Harris out of five games this past season and likely cost him a Biletnikoff Award as well," Chadwick said. "He finished the year with an absurd 5.15 yards per route run, the most by a Power Five receiver since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Harris has great size at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and is dangerous after the catch."

What should fans expect from Tre Harris in the Shrine Bowl?

Tre Harris missed five games this season because of injuries. As a result, he did not have as much chance to show his talents to scouts this season as other players. This caused Harris' draft stock to be lower than many expected at the start of the season. He is the 89th-ranked player in the draft according to Pro Football Focus.

Harris is expected to showcase his talents fully in the Shrine Bowl. Although it is unclear how much the coaching staff will use each of its players, Harris is one of the best wide receivers and should get several opportunities to play.

Harris set a career-high in yards this season despite missing five games. So, one of the only things scouts are missing with Harris is a large body of work to analyze. Having only played eight games this season, there is not as much film on him. So, Harris will try to put together another good game to work his way up the rankings.

Harris can rise to the ranks with a good performance and become a second-round pick.

