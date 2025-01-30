Is Trevor Etienne playing in Senior Bowl? Closer look at Georgia RB's decision

Georgia Bulldogs star running back Trevor Etienne will play in the Senior Bowl after practicing all week. The Senior Bowl is a chance for the top seniors in the NFL Draft to practice, meet with NFL teams and then play in a game to help boost their draft stock. However, some players decide to opt out of the game after good practices, but Etienne will not be one of them.

Earlier on Thursday, Matt Miller reported Etienne opted out of the game, but that is not the case which the reporter later clarified.

"Trevor Etienne has not opted out," Miller wrote.

During Senior Bowl practice, the Georgia running back was named a standout, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

Miller said Etienne was unstoppable out of the backfield, as he had success rushing the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield. Miller believes Etienne has skyrocketed his draft stock and could be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trevor Etienne explains his decision to declare for the draft

Trevor Etienne declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He could have returned to Georgia for one more year, but he thought the time was now to declare for the draft.

"A lot went into it, but, man, I just felt like I was ready to play at the next level," Etienne said to Fox 5 Atlanta's Sudu Upadhyay "I feel like this was the best decision for me moving forward."

Etienne rushed for 609 yards on 122 carries and nine touchdowns in his lone season at Georgia. He began his college career at Florida for two years, but the running back credits Georgia for helping him become NFL-ready.

"Definitely," Etienne said. "You know, I don't regret any decision I made at all with that process. Man, I'm honored. You know, I'm blessed to be here competing with some of the best athletes in this draft class. It's a blessing, man, and I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Etienne isn't ranked as one of Mel Kiper Jr.'s top 10 running backs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. But, after a good Senior Bowl, perhaps he will rise up.

