Is Trevor Etienne related to Travis Etienne?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had a sensational college football career at Clemson. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year twice and won the national championship.

Another Etienne, meanwhile, has emerged as a running back force in college football playing for the Florida Gators. So, is Trevor Etienne related to Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Etienne? Let's find out.

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne is the younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

What has Travis Etienne said about his brother Trevor Etienne?

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Travis spoke about the advice he gave his brother Trevor after he joined the Florida Gators.

“I’ve never told him to be patient,” Travis said. “The message is, ‘You’re going there to compete for a spot. Show the coaches what you’ve got, and let them make the decision.’

"He’s a great talent. The little brother I grew up with was a fat kid, and now he’s a great athlete. Seeing it with my own eyes is special.”

Speaking to 247Sports, Trevor Etienne explained why he opted against joining his brother's former team, the Clemson Tigers, in favor of the Florida Gators.

"It’s just something new," Trevor Etienne said. "It’s something new I get to experience and somewhere I can see myself for the next three to four years of my life."

The Etienne brothers recently collaborated and signed an endorsement deal with Chipotle, which includes a commercial and free Chipotle for a year. Travis Etienne was hyped to be making a commercial with his brother.

“It was exciting because I hadn’t seen my brother in a long time, and to be in that space with him was fun,” Travis said. “We’ve come so far, being in the house together just playing clowning around, and now we’re making a commercial.”

Trevor Etienne also verbalized his feelings at the opportunity to make a commercial with his older brother.

“Growing up, we always pushed each other to run faster, train harder, and part of that was ensuring we were eating the right foods to win.”

The brothers also took advantage of the NIL-rich environment in college sports to collaborate on an endorsement for Ellianos Coffee, a drive-through chain that's launching its energy drink.

The two energy drink flavors, 'Jag Edge' and 'Gator Edge', pay homage to the brother's current teams. Travis and Trevor have the chance to join an exclusive list of brothers who have played in the NFL at the same time.