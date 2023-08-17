Is Urban Meyer married? A look at the Florida HC's relationship timeline with Shelley Mather Meyer

Urban Meyer has been married to Shelley Mather Meyer, a nurse, since 1986 after dating for five years.

They met in college at a Sigma Chi Derby Day party at the University of Cincinnati, where Meyer played defensive back and studied psychology.

While his playing career wasn't anything to write home about, Urban Meyer's coaching careere is legendary. He had stints with the Bowling Green Falcons, Utah Utes, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Where does Shelley Meyer work?

According to The Sun, Shelley Meyer taught at the University of North Florida nursing school during Meyer's stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. According to the Florida Times-Union, she also taught at Ohio State.

The couple also started the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research in conjunction with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Meyer led Ohio State to a national title in 2014.

Does Urban Meyer have kids?

The couple has three kids: Gisela, Nathan and Nicole. They also have two grandsons and a granddaughter.

Nicki Meyer

Meyer's elder daughter Nicki was born in September 1990. Nicki attended Georgia Tech, where she played Division I volleyball and met her husband, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis. They live in Ohio and have two sons. She's the CEO of AccelWELL.

Gigi Meyer

Gigi was born in May 1993. Like her sister, she also played Division I volleyball, at the Florida Gulf Coast University. She's the CEO of GFIT, a fitness company. Her husband, Brian Pruett, is a fitness coach whp played baseball at FGCU.

Gigi defended her father when he was fired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2021. Through one of her Instagram stories, she said:

"The enemy (aka the world) REALLY doesn't wanna see good people win. & you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person‘ or not based on what you see in the media."

Nate Meyer

Meyer's youngest came in November 1998. He followed in his father's footsteps by joining the University of Cincinnati's Bearcats, his father's alma mater, in 2020, as a walk-on wide receiver. He played in only one game. He also played baseball while at Cincinnati.