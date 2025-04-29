“isn’t the right place for you”: Ryan Day doesn't hold back thoughts on players who join Ohio State for the money

While the NIL has come to change the world of college football, Ryan Day expects players who join Ohio State to maintain traditional reasons for joining the Big Ten giant.
In his most recent press conference, the Buckeyes coach touched upon this point and highlighted that the kind of people he wants in Columbus are players for whom money is not the first thought on their minds.
Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Ryan Day sent the following message for players interested in joining Ohio State:
"Like we want guys who want to be at Ohio State. You know, if we have to talk you into coming to Ohio State, if money is the first thing you're looking for. This isn't the right place for you. And if people choose Ohio State because they want to come to Ohio State, they're more likely to stay. So that's just the philosophy that we've had here, you know, for a long time, but now more than ever because of the way things are, and I think guys enjoy being at Ohio State. They like being here, and so as long as they're being valued, then they're going to stay" Said Ryan Day
The philosophy seems to be working, as the Buckeyes are losing no scholarship players to the transfer portal this spring, while other big programs have lost key pieces of their roster due to players seeking a better NIL offer.
However, some may object that this is part of the continuously hypocritical position from coaches that rake in millions from working for Div I schools. At the same time, they deny the players on the field a piece of the pie that is college athletics.
Ohio State's QB race narrows down to two signal-callers
Speaking with reporters this Tuesday, Ryan Day said that the quarterback race at Ohio State has narrowed down to two players. He called it a "two-horse race." Those players are Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. While he did state that all three of the Buckeyes's quarterbacks had shown positives through spring practice, this officially removes Tavien St. Clair from contention.
This was to be expected, with St. Clair being the latest addition to Ohio State's quarterback room. Now the battle will focus on the most experienced signal-callers, Sayin and Kienholz.
