"It all changed": 5-star athlete Joey O'Brien speaks out on 'first night' of Notre Dame visit that sealed commitment

Five-star athlete Joey O'Brien chose Notre Dame in June, picking Marcus Freeman's program over Clemson, Oregon and Penn State. Oregon hosted him on an official visit on June 6, during which Dan Lanning’s staff laid out a detailed plan showing how he could see the field early, leaving O’Brien nearly certain he would commit to the Ducks.

However, O’Brien's visit to Notre Dame the following week completely shifted his perspective. In an interview with Blue & Gold, he revealed the entire scenario:

“I was set on Oregon after my official visit there. I was thinking, ‘Notre Dame has been there since the beginning — let me be respectful, give them their visit and I’ll go to Oregon after.’

"But the first night on my Notre Dame OV, it all changed. I was like, ‘Wow, this place is amazing.’”

The La Salle College (Glenside, Pennsylvania) standout's size, range and tackling ability make him a natural fit at field corner, while he also has the skill set to handle boundary responsibilities. As a junior in 2024, he recorded 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups and an interception, while also hauling in 68 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.

Joey O'Brien is the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class and the No. 5 safety in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

CFB analyst reveals the potential Joey O'Brien brings to Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s defensive backs coach, Mike Mickens, served as the primary recruiter for Joey O’Brien. Mickens values versatility in his secondary players, and O’Brien fits that mold perfectly.

Tom Lemming, a college football recruiting analyst with Prep Football Report, shared his thoughts on what O’Brien’s commitment means for Notre Dame:

“Adding Joey O’Brien to what they already have would be massive. He’s another lengthy, very athletic safety. He’s a Notre Dame type of kid — very well-spoken, very athletic, very mature for his age.

“He kind of reminds me of Khary Adams who I just saw on my travels, but Adams is a corner. I think they both have first-round potential.”

Besides Joey O'Brien, Notre Dame also has four-star prospect Ayden Pouncey locked in Notre Dame's 2026 class safety room. The Irish have a total of 25 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 4 in the nation.

The Irish are expected to strengthen the 2026 class even further this month, with four-star safety Nick Reddish set to announce his decision on Friday and four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden expected to commit on July 26.

