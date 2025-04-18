"It definitely doesn't exist": Dan Lanning opens up on how he balances football coaching & family time

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a busy man. From being a head coach of a program like the Oregon Ducks to managing a family, it has been quite a bumpy ride for the veteran to find balance in his life. When you are a head coach of a football team, even if it's an offseason, the entire day is booked with spring practices, high school visits, recruiting and managing the transfer portal moves.

It's a different level of planning and strategy that's happening before the regular season officially kicks off in the last week of August. While speaking to “Bussin' with the Boys” on Apr. 9 [published on YouTube on Tuesday, Apr. 15], Lanning mentioned that balance is a myth for him; however, when he gets time, he usually watches movies with his family.

He claimed that he is the lone movie guy in the house and sometimes makes his kids break their sleep schedule and watch late-night movies.

“It definitely still doesn't exist, right? There still isn't balance, but when there is, like, when we have time, we're very intentional, yeah, right. You guys ever seen the movie? Uh, pay it forward. A long, completely underrated movie. Kevin Spacey, Haley Joel. I think it's Haley, the guy was in sixth sense, little kid. It's like, last night we got home, it was eight,” Lanning explained to the hosts on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 1:54:00]

“Generally, the boys go to bed at like, 9:30 ish, right. I said we're staying up. We're watching the movie. We watch, pay it forward. They never saw it, like, I'm the movie guy in our house.

"I'm Yeah, so it might be an intentional thing like that. Obviously, we're all sitting on the couch, not necessarily talking, but when we have an opportunity, they get their dad with them. Yeah, watch the movie with dad,” he added.

Dan Lanning mentions his reading habits

Apart from watching movies and spending time with family, Dan Lanning is also a fan of books. The Oregon coach claimed that this offseason, he hasn't touched any books since he was busy with spring games and the transfer portal. Also, during this period, he vowed to have read the “Art of War” by Sun Tzu.

Lanning said he plans to hop back and get something to read before the football season officially begins in about four months. He also gave a special shoutout to Ryan Holiday and called himself a big fan of his books. On the football front, Dan Lanning is fully focused and expects to continue his momentum at the Ducks.

