"It was disappointing" - Lee Corso's son has one major issue with father's final College GameDay show

College football will be a little different next season without Lee Corso. Although CFB fans will not need to go the whole season without seeing the iconic broadcaster on College GameDay next season, they will see him once. Corso announced his retirement in April. However, he will make one final appearance on College GameDay in Week 1 for the Ohio State-Texas matchup.

It should be an exciting game to conclude Lee Corso's broadcasting career. It will be the biggest game of opening weekend and features two teams that could contend for the national championship this coming season. However, there are some who are disappointed that this is the matchup he selected for his farewell.

Notably, Lee Corso's son, Dan, is disappointed he is not calling a Florida State game. Corso played for the Florida State Seminoles from 1953 to 1957, so it would have been poetic to see him call his final game for his alma mater. Dan Corso spoke about this to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.

"As a family of Seminoles, yes, it was disappointing, but at the same time, it will be fun to watch his last GameDay and headgear in Columbus," Dan Corso said.

Why is Lee Corso not calling the Florida State-Alabama game to conclude his broadcasting career?

If Lee Corso had chosen to retire before last season, there is a bigger chance that the broadcasters might have adjusted their schedules so that he could call a Seminole game for his final game. However, College GameDay likely wanted to ensure that Corso's farewell game was a big one.

While Florida State vs Alabama is a marquee matchup, there is no guarantee it will be competitive. The Seminoles are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in their history. After a 13-1 2023 season, they finished 2-10 in 2024. As a result, it is unclear how good they will be in 2025.

While the Alabama Crimson Tide did not have as steep a fall-off last season, they were also disappointing in 2024, failing to miss the playoffs. As a result, it is possible that College GameDay did not want to risk Corso's last game being a disappointment.

Instead of calling his alma mater's season opener, Corso will be part of the crew for Texas vs Ohio State. This matchup should be a good one as the Buckeyes are the reigning champions and the Longhorns have made the semifinals of the CFP two years in a row.

