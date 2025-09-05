  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "It doesn’t look like it’s going to work": CFB insider gives up on Bill Belichick & UNC after opening weekend loss

"It doesn’t look like it’s going to work": CFB insider gives up on Bill Belichick & UNC after opening weekend loss

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Sep 05, 2025 18:58 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick- Source: Imagn

Six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick had a rocky start to his college career at North Carolina when they played the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Despite taking a 7-0 lead with a spectacular drive by Gio Lopez, UNC couldn't sustain the momentum. TCU scored 41 points in one go and UNC had no answers until the final quarter, when they scored another touchdown.

Ad

The Tar Heels lost the game 48-14 and visibly disappointed a sellout crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which also hosted NBA legend Michael Jordan, who attended the game. According to college football analyst Danny Kanell, Belichick can't turn around the season for UNC this year.

He was speaking to Geeg McElroy on the Always College Football podcast, where he shared his reaction to the UMC game. Kanell believes there's a lot of work to do. It starts with recruiting and overhauling the roster with top talents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“People were watching UNC, wondering what was going to happen with Bill Belichick. ‘Can this team be competitive?’ And you could have carried that on throughout the season, much like Colorado did with (Deion Sanders), if you win or if you lose close,” Kanell said to McElroy on Wednesday.
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

The analyst claimed that there are limitations to what coaches can do and this year it's a far-fetched dream for North Carolina to win the ACC.

Ad
“To get dusted like that, I thought, was really rough. When you talk about good programs, you need your good programs to be good. With a name like Belichick, I would throw in Carolina this season. The ACC needed to do that to work. I know it’s early, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to work this season,” he added.
Ad

Bill Belichick defends UNC's performance against TCU

After the game, Coach Belichick had a brief interaction with the reporters where he spoke about his team's mindset losing the game. He claimed that there are certain things that can't be controlled.

“We control how we prepare and how we play. However many people are or aren’t there, or whatever the weather is, and all those things we have no control over,” Belichick said.

North Carolina will next face Charlotte this weekend. Entering the game, Belichick and Co. are the clear favorites. UNC is a basketball school; hence, it will take at least two more years for Belichick to build a strong base. Looking at the current scenario, at least eight wins look achievable for the team in 2025.

About the author
Deepesh Nair

Deepesh Nair

Twitter icon

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications