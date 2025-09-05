"It doesn’t look like it’s going to work": CFB insider gives up on Bill Belichick & UNC after opening weekend loss

Six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick had a rocky start to his college career at North Carolina when they played the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Despite taking a 7-0 lead with a spectacular drive by Gio Lopez, UNC couldn't sustain the momentum. TCU scored 41 points in one go and UNC had no answers until the final quarter, when they scored another touchdown.

The Tar Heels lost the game 48-14 and visibly disappointed a sellout crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which also hosted NBA legend Michael Jordan, who attended the game. According to college football analyst Danny Kanell, Belichick can't turn around the season for UNC this year.

He was speaking to Geeg McElroy on the Always College Football podcast, where he shared his reaction to the UMC game. Kanell believes there's a lot of work to do. It starts with recruiting and overhauling the roster with top talents.

“People were watching UNC, wondering what was going to happen with Bill Belichick. ‘Can this team be competitive?’ And you could have carried that on throughout the season, much like Colorado did with (Deion Sanders), if you win or if you lose close,” Kanell said to McElroy on Wednesday.

The analyst claimed that there are limitations to what coaches can do and this year it's a far-fetched dream for North Carolina to win the ACC.

“To get dusted like that, I thought, was really rough. When you talk about good programs, you need your good programs to be good. With a name like Belichick, I would throw in Carolina this season. The ACC needed to do that to work. I know it’s early, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to work this season,” he added.

Bill Belichick defends UNC's performance against TCU

After the game, Coach Belichick had a brief interaction with the reporters where he spoke about his team's mindset losing the game. He claimed that there are certain things that can't be controlled.

“We control how we prepare and how we play. However many people are or aren’t there, or whatever the weather is, and all those things we have no control over,” Belichick said.

North Carolina will next face Charlotte this weekend. Entering the game, Belichick and Co. are the clear favorites. UNC is a basketball school; hence, it will take at least two more years for Belichick to build a strong base. Looking at the current scenario, at least eight wins look achievable for the team in 2025.

