“It was Eli Manning his uncle & him in the commercial”: David Pollack on Arch’s relationship with EA Sports while discussing CFB 26 cover options

Arch Manning is set to get the starting quarterback role at Texas for the 2025 season. Since the Longhorns star also comes from a family of football royalty, there has been talk of Manning potentially gracing the cover of EA Sports' College Football 26.

On Friday, former ESPN analyst David Pollack discussed some players who could get on the cover of College Football 26 on his YouTube podcast. He also hinted that Arch could be featured since he shot an advert for EA with his two-time Super Bowl-winning uncle, Eli Manning.

"Arch Manning, the Texas brand is huge. The name is huge," Pollack said (Timestamp: 10:17). "A little insight by the way. When they filmed a commercial for the NCAA video game last year, it was Eli, his uncle and him in the commercial. So, there's a previous relationship again."

Eli spent his entire 16-year pro career with the New York Giants. Following his retirement in 2020, Eli has moved into broadcasting, while also trying to help Arch with his career.

Eli reportedly helped Arch secure his NIL deal with EA Sports. The Texas quarterback has an NIL valuation of $6.5 million, according to On3, which is the highest among all current high school or college athletes.

Arch Manning on course to succeed Quinn Ewers at Texas as QB1

NCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Ever since Quinn Ewers announced that he was entering the 2025 NFL draft, the spotlight has been on Arch Manning. Manning redshirted his first season at Texas and then served as a backup to Ewers in the 2024 season.

Despite his limited game time last season, Manning posted 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on 25 carries and recorded two wins in two starts for Texas.

Barring any late quarterback transfer to Texas before the 2025 season, Arch is likely to be the Longhorns QB1. There have also been a few early predictions claiming that Manning could win the Heisman Trophy next season.

