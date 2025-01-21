“It is expected and demanded”: Ohio State fans remind Ryan Day of missed goals despite national championship win

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes overcame the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to win the national championship. It was an impressive performance from the Buckeyes as they scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish.

The win sent fans into an excited uproar, but it was not a perfect season for the Buckeyes. Their 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular-season finale is still fresh on fans' minds. As a result, analyst Mike Farrell asked fans what they thought of Day now that he had led the Buckeyes to a national title.

While most are excited about the victory, many pointed out that it is still expected for the team to beat its biggest rival next season.

"He’s got some equity in the bank now but the number 1 job in Columbus is to beat your rival. It’s expected and demanded," one fan wrote.

"Same thing they said before. Beat Michigan," one fan commented.

"They'll be thankful till about lunch because he is going to need to begin taking care of Michigan at the end of each November. He's a great coach IMO, but has made some questionable decisions in moments, couldn't catch a break in others but who is going to be better for OSU?" one fan added.

Fans continued to speak their minds on Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan. Some refer to the Wolverines at TTUN (the team up North).

"Congrats on winning it all. We’re grateful. Now find a way to beat TTUN next season. Signed, lunatic fringe," one fan wrote.

"He’s a Legend… He’s a made-man… He still better beat TTUN…," one fan commented.

"He can't beat Michigan," one fan added.

Ryan Day will need to beat Michigan next season to earn the respect of some fans

While a national championship win is something to celebrate, it is not the only thing Ohio State fans care about. A large portion of the fan base cares far more about its rivalry with Michigan. So, until the team breaks its four-game losing streak to the Wolverines, they will not be satisfied.

Ryan Day defeated Michigan in his first full season as coach in 2019. However, he has not been able to overcome the Wolverines since then. The team has lost four straight matchups since 2021.

