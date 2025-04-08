"It has been a full speed sprint": Mike Norvell opens up on internal changes at FSU in last one year

The 2024 season was a bumpy ride for Mike Norvell when the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up the season with a poor 2-10 record. Norvell and Co. were hit with several setbacks - including injuries, an inability to convert the games, starting QB DJ Uiagalelei's underwhelming performance - and other factors that contributed to the fallout. But heading into 2025, things will change, as per Norvell, who had a sit-down interview with football analyst Josh Pate on his show on Monday.

The FSU coach mentioned that there has been a lot of roster movement with seniors from last season and this year's players heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

“It has been a full speed sprint. Last year we had a big change within our program,” Norvell said to Pate on Monday. [Timestamp - 0:20]

“We had two new coordinators, different coaches, basically a new team of guys leaving and, you know, going in their direction. Some guys, you know, graduating, some guys looking at other opportunities for them and, you know, some that, you know, we needed to probably, you know have a separation with. But on the flip side of it, you have guys that are coming in," Norvell added.

Almost 16 transfers joined the program via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail continues to be in full swing.

“We had 15 high school freshmen that started in January with 16 transfers that came in, you know, and with every person, you know, my biggest thing was the edge. It was the urgency, the determination, the desperation to go and fulfill all that they can throughout this journey. It’s about pouring everything that you have into the moment and for this team to be able to come together,” he added.

Mike Norvell will have no spring game in 2025

Unlike other top programs, FSU will not hold its spring game this offseason. One major reason is the $265 million renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The facility will undergo a major revamp, with newly furnished seating arrangements and locker rooms. Similarly, the viewing experience of the Tallahassee fans is expected to improve significantly.

There have been apprehensions about the spring transfer portal window, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday (Apr. 16) for 10 days. The latest revenue-sharing model will have a major impact this year, with players being lured from across the programs.

Although Norvell hasn't spoken about poaching being a potential cause behind his spring game cancellation, this is also a prime factor behind any significant offseason changes for several other college football teams.

