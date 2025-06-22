"It gets more & more corny with Dan Lanning": Fans go wild at Oregon coach's yet another recruiting clip with 5-star commit

After his video with five-star defensive end Richard Wesley went viral, Dan Lanning dropped a clip with another prospect. The Oregon coach seems fired up about introducing a new series of theatrics to the ever-competitive recruiting landscape.

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho shared a video on his X account on Saturday morning, showing him and Lanning going head-to-head in a push-up contest, racing to complete 25 reps. In both the video and his caption, Iheanacho declared himself the winner, though to Lanning's credit, it was a tight finish.

The video has generated a lot of reactions among college football fans, with many commenting on Lanning's recruiting tactics.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Other reactions from fans:

Reports suggest the Ducks are closing in on receiving the commitment of the highly-touted offensive lineman. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Dan Lanning's team leads the race amid competition from other schools.

“Dan Lanning and the Ducks have another big weekend in Eugene led by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho,” Wiltfong said. “LSU and Penn State have been giving Iheanacho a lot to think about, but Oregon has spent more time at the top. They’re the On3 RPM favorite and will work to bring it home.”

Dan Lanning comments on Oregon's first season in the Big Ten

Dan Lanning led Oregon to a historic first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks went undefeated in their inaugural year in the league, winning the conference championship. The coach commented on the program's 2024 season in his appearance on “Always College Football” last week.

“I think it’s a great conference,” Lanning said. “I’ve always talked about what winning football looks like. In my time, regardless of where you’re at, winning football has to show up. This conference has a lot of winning football in it.

“Yeah, you want to be athletic, you want to play the game with a certain level of speed, but it takes a physicality. I think that’s a piece that our team established here. You’ve got to go bang heads at times to be able to play at the highest level.”

While the Ducks were the only undefeated team in the Football Bowl Subdivision at the end of the 2024 regular season, they couldn't replicate that form in the College Football Playoff. They lost their first playoff game after getting a first-round bye, falling to eventual champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

