"It was good": When Bill Belichick's drop kick call left Nick Saban stumped

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick found themselves in the same division in the 2005 NFL season. After winning the national championship at LSU, Saban transitioned to the NFL by taking the Miami Dolphins job and faced Belichick's New England Patriots twice a year.

The two faced each other four times in Nick Saban's two seasons in the NFL. The most competitive one came in the final regular season game in 2005, which ended 28-26 in favor of the Miami Dolphins. However, the major highlight of the matchup was Doug Flutie’s dropkick.

Following a Patriots touchdown, Flutie took the field for what appeared to be a routine 2-point conversion attempt. However, as he orchestrated his teammates into an unorthodox and unconventional formation, there was a sense of intrigue.

Flutie retreated far beyond the typical shotgun depth, positioning himself at the 13-yard line. With precision, he received the snap, took a few measured steps forward, and in a moment of calculated execution, dropped the ball to the turf before swiftly striking it through the uprights.

As the ball sailed cleanly between the goalposts, his teammates erupted in celebration, swarming him in recognition of the historic feat — the first successful dropkick in the NFL since 1941. Saban couldn't help but appreciate the brilliance during his postgame press conference.

“It was good,” Saban said (40:47).

Saban poured out his thoughts about the historic moment by Flutie to the press.

"It sort of screwed me up,” Saban said. "I couldn't figure out what was going on. They had a quarterback in, four tight ends and a receiver and there was no kicker.

"I was kind of pleased to know that somebody can still drop kick," Saban said. "Man, when I was a kid we all practiced that. Thought it was a lost art. But Flutie showed his age on that one."

Bill Belichick joined Nick Saban in praising Doug Flutie's kick

Nick Saban wasn't the only one who was amazed at the level of brilliance Doug Flutie showcased by converting the dropkick as Bill Belichick was also thrilled. He had a lot of praise for the quarterback after the game.

“I think Doug deserves it," Belichick said. "He is a guy that adds a lot to this game of football, has added a lot through his great career -- running, passing and now kicking. He's got a skill and we got a chance to let him use it, and I am happy for him. First time since '41, It might be 60 years again, too."

The dropkick was a common technique in football when the ball had a more rounded shape. However, after the ball's design changed in 1934, it largely faded from the game. Despite its decline, it remained a legal option for extra-point attempts in the NFL rulebook.

