"It was heartbreaking when Joe left": When Urban Meyer shared true feelings of Joe Burrow's exit from Ohio State to join mighty LSU

Urban Meyer spoke candidly about Joe Burrow’s 2018 transfer from Ohio State to LSU, calling it “heartbreaking” and “very tough.” Burrow, who spent three years at Ohio State from 2015 to 2017, left after losing the starting quarterback battle to Dwayne Haskins.
Burrow arrived in Columbus as a lightly recruited prospect despite being named Ohio’s top high school player. He spent most of his time buried on the depth chart behind J.T. Barrett and later suffered a broken hand in 2017, allowing Haskins to move ahead.
“He was right there...,” Meyer said. “Do I wish he was still with us? I do.”
In a 2019 interview with The Herd, Meyer said Burrow’s rise at LSU didn’t shock him:
“I don't wanna say shocked,” Meyer said. I’m just awful happy for him. We had him as a freshman, he was not a highly-recruited player. …It was heartbreaking when Joe left because we all love Joe.” (Timestamp: 1:27)
“Tom Herman called me from the practice field and said, ‘I got your next Alex Smith,’” Meyer said.
Burrow left Ohio State with a degree and two years of eligibility. However, he credited Meyer with shaping his mental toughness, saying Meyer pushed him hard in practice.
Joe Burrow’s transfer to LSU led to one of the most historic seasons in college football
Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, led the Tigers to a national title, and became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Meyer said he's thrilled with Burrow’s success and maintains strong ties with the Burrow family.
“He won the Heisman,” Meyer said. “His performance against Georgia — it’s over, as far as I’m concerned.”
Former Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell echoed Meyer’s feelings, calling Burrow a “warrior”:
“LSU fans should be excited because they’re getting a warrior. A true warrior,” Campbell said. “Many people didn’t get to see Joe before at the highest level, but we’ve seen Joe go to work every single day. He’s a guy who didn’t say a whole lot, but is just a down and dirty competitor. Just a warrior.”
Even if the QB wasn't too vocal, several LSU fans acknowledged they were lucky to have Burrow.
