“We just shake our head”: Joe Burrow’s dad makes feelings known on Bengals QB's gameday outfits

Aside from being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow has drawn attention for his pregame outfits. The Cincinnati Bengals star has never been shy about showcasing his fashion choices, although not everyone understands them.
His parents recently spoke about Burrow’s love of fashion and how he uses it as a form of self-expression. During a conversation with FOX19 NOW Cincinnati on Thursday, his father, Jim Burrow, revealed that the quarterback has managed himself the same way since he was young.
“He's always liked to dress nice," Jim said. "Game day is is big for him to put things on like that. I don't always approve of what he wears — Robin (Joe's mother) does, most of the time — ubut I think it's just part of of him.
"It's something he's comfortable with, and it's just so different than what his normal personality is. He likes showing a different side of himself, but for us to see that, sometimes we just shake our head."
The 2024 NFL season saw Joe Burrow wear several outfits to games that often drew attention from fans.
Before a hard-fought 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2024 season, Burrow sported a pink top, a khaki vest, khaki cargo pants and pink shoes — an ensemble several fans said resembled something then-UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers might wear.
Bueckers even joked Burrow had "stolen" her closet.
"Just missing the crop top," Bueckers quipped.
A couple of months later, ahead of a December matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback wore a matching shirt-and-pants combo that sparked plenty of jokes from fans.
Joe Burrow has Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins locked in for years
The 2025 NFL offseason was a busy one for the Cincinnati Bengals. After Joe Burrow made it clear he wanted the team to follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ model by keeping both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, his request was granted.
The wide receiver duo signed long-term deals to extend their stay at Paycor Stadium, much to Burrow’s delight.
However, the team still has issues to address. The offensive line remains a major question mark, and the defense continues to be their weakest link.
Cincinnati’s offense is among the most dangerous in the league, but the Bengals still have work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl.
