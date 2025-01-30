Arch Manning has a handful of solid options to turn to for advice whenever he faces challenges on the field. He comes from a family of great quarterbacks who have achieved remarkable feats in the game at both the collegiate and professional levels.

In a recent interview with ESPN Marty Smith, Arch Manning was asked about the experience of reaching out to his two uncles, Peyton and Eli, for advice. The quarterback explained how different the two are in their approach to offering guidance.

“I remember last spring, I reached out to him (Peyton),” Arch said (Timestamp 5:45). “I was struggling in two-minute drills. So I reached out to him and just asked what he thought. I texted him and he sent back a 10-minute voice audio. It was hilarious."

"(He was) just saying how you want the first play to be complete and then just went on and on, and it's great. Eli will cut more to the point. It's two different types of advice."

Peyton and Eli Manning followed in the footsteps of their father, Archie Manning, and made names for themselves in both college football and the NFL. Both were Heisman Trophy finalists, Super Bowl winners, Super Bowl MVPs and drafted to the NFL as the first overall pick.

Arch Manning doesn't believe his game is modeled the most after Peyton Manning

Arch Manning has often been compared to Peyton Manning in terms of playing style. However, the quarterback doesn't believe he plays the most like his famous uncle. In the interview with Marty Smith, Arch explained who he thinks he plays the most like.

“I think probably my grandfather,” Arch said (Timestamp: 5:10). “He could run around a little bit, make plays, use a little more of his athleticism – but I like to take bits and pieces of everyone's.”

He went on to discuss what aspects of Peyton Manning’s game he tries to incorporate. With an outstanding six NFL MVPs to his name, there’s much to learn from the former Tennessee quarterback.

“His preparation, his accuracy, the way he leads other guys and gets the most out of his teammates,” Arch said.

Arch Manning is poised to take over as Texas' starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season after serving as Quinn Ewers' backup for the past two years. With Ewers now heading to the NFL, excitement is building across the college football landscape to see what Manning can bring to the field.

