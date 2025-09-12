"It just became a slaughtering for TCU": Julian Edelman issues no-nonsense analysis of Bill Belichick after his swipe at Jordon Hudson relationship

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman talked about his former coach Bill Belichick in an exclusive with PEOPLE that was published on Friday. Belichick is in his first season coaching UNC. His debut on Sept. 1 did not go well as the team lost 48-14 to TCU.
Regarding the same, Edelman, who has consistently called Belichick’s relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson a “distraction,” said:
"The first thing that came to my mind, 'They look great in that first drive.' Boy, did they look good. Man, Coach Belichick had them firing on all cylinders. Go down score, and then stop TCU, and then the dam broke and it just became a slaughtering for TCU.
"TCU looked like they had a bunch of really good football players, and North Carolina had 70 new players on the roster. That's a lot of players, and they have some catching up to do in that talent department."
While Week 1 was a defeat, Belichick got his first win in the following game against Charlotte.
"I was watching the game," Edelman said. "He did bring everyone's eyeballs to that game. It was good to see him follow up that first week with the win against Charlotte, which he needed to win, but we'll see how he does this week."
Julian Edelman on whether Jordon Hudson is a distraction to Bill Belichick
During an interview with Colin Cowherd in May, Julian Edelman was asked about Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson and whether it was a distraction. He agreed at the time.
In the interview with PEOPLE, he reiterated his stance and spoke about how Belichick used to preach “no distractions,” so the same should apply to him now.
"Everyone has their life outside of the sport," Edelman said. "What he always told me is that we had to eliminate distractions. So, I don't know. You could take what you want with that."
Edelman added that he was once called out by Belichick for being a distraction during playing days with the Patriots, so he finds it fair to hold his former coach to the same standard.
Also Read: Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship timeline: From 2021 airplane meet to UNC Chapel Hill, complete dating history explored