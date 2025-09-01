Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship timeline: From 2021 airplane meet to UNC Chapel Hill, complete dating history explored

UNC coach Bill Belichick has been one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. He went public with his relationship with Jordon Hudson in 2024, a former college cheerleader nearly five decades his junior. Since then, their relationship has been in the public eye.Here’s a full look at how their relationship began and how it has evolved through 2025.Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met in a chance encounter on a flightBill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly met on a flight from Boston to Florida four years ago, when Belichick was in the midst of a drawn-out breakup with his former partner Linda Holliday.Hudson, then a 20-year-old sophomore and cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, caught Belichick’s attention with a philosophy textbook titled “Deductive Logic.” They struck up a conversation, and Belichick signed the book. The two exchanged numbers, and the relationship began to take root.To add, sports journalist Pablo Torre reported in May this year that Hudson had been around the New England Patriots facility as early as November 2021, while Belichick was still coaching there.To support the claim, he shared a zoomed-in image from a stadium fan can showing someone who appeared to be Hudson, wearing the same outfit as in a photo from her Facebook, taken that same day with two other individuals.Also Read: Days after Pablo Torre was attacked by Jordon Hudson over reporting, he doubles down, providing eye-opening nugget on Bill Belichick's GFReports of sightings together emerged in 2022Although not confirmed publicly at the time, several reports indicate Belichick and Hudson started dating in 2022. Despite sightings and speculation, there was no official acknowledgement of the relationship.In January 2023, the couple was seen in New Orleans, though Hudson’s identity at the time was still unknown. They were seen together in August 2023 again.NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Navy - Source: ImagnRelationship confirmed in 2024TMZ officially reports that Belichick, at the time 73, was dating Jordon Hudson, 24, after months of speculation.In Sept. 2024, Hudson posted a picture of Belichick petting a goat on Instagram to welcome him to the platform. It was their first public post together.&quot;This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!&quot; she had written. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill Belichick and Jordon Hudson made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City on Dec. 5, 2024. This was their first major public appearance together.Belichick was then hired as the college football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill a week later.2025 began with scrutiny surrounding Jordon Hudson’s involvement in Bill Belichick’s professional affairsAlthough Jordon Hudson does not hold an official role with UNC, she has been acting as sort of a public liaison for Bill Belichick. She has reportedly been copied on all of Belichick’s emails and often acts as his personal assistant and PR advisor.The criticism surrounding her presence in his professional affairs began in April when she interrupted a “CBS Mornings” interview promoting Belichick’s memoir, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.” When the interview asked how the couple met, Hudson interjected, saying that they were not going to talk about that, suggesting the interview stay focused on the book.On May 9, Pablo Torre reported that Hudson had been banned from UNC’s football facilities by the athletic department officials. According to Torre, she was no longer allowed inside the football building or on the field.However, UNC refuted the claims. In a statement, the university clarified that while Hudson is not a university or athletics employee, she is still welcome at Carolina football facilities. The speculation likely stemmed from her noticeable involvement during UNC’s “Practice Like a Pro” event in April, where she was seen interacting with staff and players on the sidelines.Also Read: Is Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson banned from attending UNC games? Everything we know so farIn an interview with Michael Strahahn later in May, Belichick said of Hudson:“She’s been terrific through the whole process. She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do.&quot;I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.&quot;NCAA Football: North Carolina-Bill Belichick Press Conference - Source: ImagnMay 2025 ended with their engagement rumorsThere were several telling signs in May that Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson had been engaged. Hudson was seen at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina wearing what appeared to be a ring on her left finger.While TMZ noted it was difficult to confirm if the ring was a diamond engagement ring, the timing was right after The Athletic reported that Hudson had told at least one person she and Belichick were engaged to be married.Belichick had also made a subtle yet symbolic change to his boat’s name. Previously called VIII Rings, referring to his eight Super Bowl titles, it was updated to I + VIII Rings.No official confirmation of their engagement has surfaced.Also Read: “This man is trippin lol”: CFB fans hold nothing back on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s engagement reportJordon Hudson had an ironic response to ongoing criticism in AugustIn what seems to be an ironic reply to the public scrutiny, particularly over her age gap with Belichick, Jordon Hudson appears to be embracing the narrative in her own way.On Aug. 25, TCE Rights Management, a company owned by Belichick and reportedly managed by Hudson, filed a trademark application for the phrase “Gold Digger.” According to public filings, the trademark would cover items like jewelry and keychains.The filing is pending review and awaiting assignment to a trademark examiner.Also Read: Suit-wearing Bill Belichick addresses if he's happy with Jordon Hudson but doesn't indulge Michael Strahan