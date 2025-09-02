  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This doesn't scream gold digger at all": Jordon Hudson supporting BF Bill Belichick at UNC game has fans erupt during Tar Heels debut vs. TCU

"This doesn't scream gold digger at all": Jordon Hudson supporting BF Bill Belichick at UNC game has fans erupt during Tar Heels debut vs. TCU

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 02, 2025 01:42 GMT
Duke v North Carolina - Source: Getty
Duke v North Carolina - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick kicked off his collegiate coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels in their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was also present at Chapel Hill to showcase her support.

Ad

In a video shared by 'Breaking911', we see Bill Belichick being welcomed with a round of applause from fans at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Hudson, who filed for the trademark of the word 'gold digger' last week, was spotted in the stands looking down with pride as the UNC coach started a new chapter of his coaching career.

She was accompanied by former NFL star Randy Moss, who played under Belichick during his stint with the New England Patriots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Hudson attending Belichick's first game with the Tar Heels.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Belichick and Hudson's company, TCE Rights Management LLC, filed for the trademark of 'gold digger' on Aug. 25 so that the phrase could be used on jewelry and key chains.

They have also filed for 17 different trademarks, including the usage of phrases associated with the UNC coach, like 'Belesator.'

Belichick initially met Jordon Hudson in 2021. They sparked romance rumors after multiple outings in 2023 but made things official to the public in 2024. However, they were subjected to severe criticism and backlash because of the age gap between them.

Ad

In April, Jordon Hudson was subject to media scrutiny after Bill Belichick's CBS Morning Interview. When the host asked the UNC coach about how he met his girlfriend, she interrupted the interview and stated that Belichick would not be answering private questions. This led to her receiving backlash for trying to control the UNC coach's life.

NBA legend Michael Jordan attends Bill Belichick's debut UNC game

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan played for UNC before making a name for himself in the league. On Monday night, the NBA legend was present at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill to watch Belichick in action with the Tar Heels.

Ad

The UNC vs TCU showdown was also attended by two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor. He also played for the Tar Heels from 1977 to 1980.

Bill Belichick will be looking to secure a victory to kick off his collegiate coaching campaign. The Tar Heels next take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications