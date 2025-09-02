"This doesn't scream gold digger at all": Jordon Hudson supporting BF Bill Belichick at UNC game has fans erupt during Tar Heels debut vs. TCU

Bill Belichick kicked off his collegiate coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels in their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was also present at Chapel Hill to showcase her support.In a video shared by 'Breaking911', we see Bill Belichick being welcomed with a round of applause from fans at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Hudson, who filed for the trademark of the word 'gold digger' last week, was spotted in the stands looking down with pride as the UNC coach started a new chapter of his coaching career.She was accompanied by former NFL star Randy Moss, who played under Belichick during his stint with the New England Patriots.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Hudson attending Belichick's first game with the Tar Heels.✨Tamc4✨ @noneyabisnis0LINK@Breaking911 This doesn't scream gold digger at all. 🤪JP @JP41776LINK@Breaking911 It really has become a trend, and not only for money, young women are more attracted to older guys, most likely because the young ones are too much like women.🇺🇸Drinks on Saturday🇺🇸 @drinkonsaturdayLINK@Breaking911 She knows where the bigger deal isKeoweeGal @KeoweeSCgalLINK@Breaking911 Oh no, is the camera going to be on Jordan all night like Taylor Swift is at Kansas City's games?E @8dcdf8dabb3b468LINK@Breaking911 So she is gonna be North Carolina's &quot;Taylor Swift&quot; so ESPN will show her on camera after every play...🌐 BehindTheHeadlines @BTHLinesLINK@Breaking911 That’s legendary-level drama.Belichick and Hudson's company, TCE Rights Management LLC, filed for the trademark of 'gold digger' on Aug. 25 so that the phrase could be used on jewelry and key chains.They have also filed for 17 different trademarks, including the usage of phrases associated with the UNC coach, like 'Belesator.'Belichick initially met Jordon Hudson in 2021. They sparked romance rumors after multiple outings in 2023 but made things official to the public in 2024. However, they were subjected to severe criticism and backlash because of the age gap between them.In April, Jordon Hudson was subject to media scrutiny after Bill Belichick's CBS Morning Interview. When the host asked the UNC coach about how he met his girlfriend, she interrupted the interview and stated that Belichick would not be answering private questions. This led to her receiving backlash for trying to control the UNC coach's life.NBA legend Michael Jordan attends Bill Belichick's debut UNC gameSix-time NBA champion Michael Jordan played for UNC before making a name for himself in the league. On Monday night, the NBA legend was present at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill to watch Belichick in action with the Tar Heels.The UNC vs TCU showdown was also attended by two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor. He also played for the Tar Heels from 1977 to 1980.Bill Belichick will be looking to secure a victory to kick off his collegiate coaching campaign. The Tar Heels next take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6.