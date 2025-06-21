Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson raises eyebrows with cryptic video drop from viral CBS interview with Tony Dokoupil

Bill Belichick is gearing up for his first year as a head coach at the collegiate level. He took over the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. However, the offseason spotlight has been shining on his relationship with Jordon Hudson rather than his collegiate debut.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend went viral for the drama surrounding his CBS Morning interview with host Tony Dokoupil last month. When the UNC coach was asked about how he first met his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon quickly interrupted by stating that Belichick would not be answering personal questions.

This led to a lot of criticism online. Now, Jordon Hudson has once again left fans questioning after posting a cryptic clip from that fateful day on Instagram. She shared a short video from the interview and dubbed it 'Part 1', putting a veil of mystery over the goal of sharing the clip.

On Friday, WRAL News obtained emails that showcased the UNC coach addressing the controversy surrounding Jordon Hudson's involvement in the CBS Morning interview saga.

In the emails, Bill Belichick spoke about how he initially met Jordon Hudson during a flight from the Boston Area to Florida in 2021. He stated that Hudson intervened because the purpose of the interview was to promote his new book, 'The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

"I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. That is no secret. Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters."

Belichick also claimed that his girlfriend accompanied him to the interview because the publicist of his book, David Kass, was unavailable.

UNC GM defended Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson amid offseason drama

Last Saturday, UNC GM Michael Lombardi spoke about all the drama surrounding Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

On ESPN Radio's 'Marty & McGee', Lombardi claimed that all the offseason drama has been aimed at creating 'unwanted noise' and hampering Belichick's image before his debut in Chapel Hill.

"I mean, a lot of it is just noise," Lombardi said according to Mike Florio. "And for us to be distracted by something that has no bearing, that has no relevance whatsoever, that's a complete falsehood, in terms of what people are saying or what they're writing."

"I mean, it's all a bunch of stuff being thrown up against the wall... The noise out there comes from a direction of people trying to be disruptive within our program. We're not going to allow it."

Last season, the Tar Heels finished with a 6-7 record and a Fenway Bowl loss to UConn. Bill Belichick will begin his debut campaign with the program with a showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in September.

