"This is better than Travis and Taylor": NFL fans react as Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson file trademark for “Gold Digger”

Jordon Hudson, the partner of former NFL coach Bill Belichick, fueled public criticism of their relationship by filing for a new trademark.

Records show that TCE Rights Management, a company managed by Hudson, has applied to trademark the phrase “gold digger” for use on merchandise, including jewelry and key chains. The move was filed on Friday,

The trademark filing generated considerable buzz online. Fans reacted on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This is better than Travis and Taylor in my opinion," one fan posted. He was referring to the high-profile romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement this week.

Fan reactions on Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson

"Kanye West enters the chat…," another added.

"Trail of salty tears????" another fan wrote.

Fan reactions on Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson

More fans reacted to the news.

Fan reactions on Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson

"At least they both seem to be open and honest with their intentions," one fan posted.

"She seem like the type that would get him to change his will and leave everything to her," one fan posted.

Fan reactions on Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson

"I don’t think they’re gonna get that," another added.

Due to their considerable age gap, the couple has received significant backlash and ridicule. This occurs just as Bill Belichick is getting ready to start his first season as the coach at the University of North Carolina.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend's public-facing business moves

NCAA Football: North Carolina-Bill Belichick Press Conference - Source: Imagn

This isn't Jordon Hudson's only business venture tied to her boyfriend. The company has also filed for other trademarks related to Bill Belichick's new coaching role, including "Chapel Bill (Bill's Version)" and "Belecast."

The "Bill's Version" tag is speculated to be a slight at Belichick's former team owner, Robert Kraft, after the contentious parting of ways with the New England organization.

During a recent interview, Jordon Hudson dismissed an interviewer's question about how she and Belichick met, which only added to the interest in their relationship. The two were also recently seen together in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and have announced a Hulu docuseries that will chronicle Belichick's first season at UNC.

The attention isn't always positive. Bill Belichick and Hudson's relationship has been a point of contention with his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday. Reports from earlier this month detail an ongoing feud, with an insider telling the New York Post that the couple wishes Holliday would “get over it.”

The drama reportedly stems from an incident in December at a Nantucket party where Holliday allegedly confronted Hudson.

