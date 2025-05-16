Suit-wearing Bill Belichick addresses if he's happy with Jordon Hudson but doesn't indulge Michael Strahan

Bill Belichick says he's happy with his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Ad

Belichick and Hudson's relationship went viral as many fans thought Hudson was trying to take control of the coach. However, speaking on Good Morning America, Belichick

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have a good personal relationship," Belichick said on Good Morning America at 8:45, confirming he's happy with Hudson.

Belichick also praised Hudson for how she has helped him professionally as well as personally.

Belichick says Hudson has helped him on the business side of things so he can remain focused on coaching UNC.

"Yeah, well, she's been terrific, you know, through the whole process, and she's been very helpful to me," Belichick. "She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate on football, and that's really what I want to do.

Ad

"You know, I acknowledge you in the book. She was very helpful on that with the tribute pages and also, given a perspective of the book from kind of a business side, you know, sometimes I get a little football technical and so, you know, she did a good job of keep me on balance there," Belichick added.

Ad

Although many fans have been critical of Belichick and Hudson's relationship, the legendary coach says he's happy and that is all that matters to him.

Belichick also hopes his personal relationship can go to the back burner in the public eye, and the focus can be on the Tar Heels' upcoming football season.

Bill Belichick says Jordon Hudson has nothing to do with UNC football

Bill Belichick returns to the sidelines this season as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

Ad

Belichick didn't coach last season after parting ways with the New England Patriots. He's now going to college football, and Belichick says he's eager to coach and doubled down that Hudson has nothing to do with Tar Heels football.

“That’s really off to the side, it’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football,” Belichick told ESPN, via The Athletc. “I’m excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June and then August when we get to training camp.”

Belichick signed a five-year deal with UNC to be their coach. He will coach his first game on Sept. 1 against TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More