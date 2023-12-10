“It just doesn’t compute”: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer questions Kyle McCord’s decision to enter the transfer portal

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has expressed confusion about Kyle McCord's decision to enter the transfer portal. McCord, who had a successful first season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, has drawn interest from Nebraska and other schools, leading Meyer to question his move.

While McCord completed over 66% of his passes for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns during the 2021 season Meyer believes that staying at Ohio State is still the best option for the young player.

"That made no sense. I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute…He had a good year," Meyer said during an interview with On3's Tim May.

Meyer went on to explain that he believes competition among players leads to their improvement, which is best achieved by staying at Ohio State rather than transferring to a new team with starting QB guarantees.

While some Ohio State fans felt that McCord was not living up to expectations this season, he statistically ranked among the best QBs in the Big Ten. Kyle McCord threw six interceptions in the 2023 season. His Quarterback Rating (QBR) was 83.7, which ranked him eighth.

What is the reason Kyle McCord wishes to depart from Ohio State?

Kyle McCord stands at six feet three inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. McCord was born in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. However, following Ohio State's seventh-place ranking in the College Football Playoff and a loss to the Wolverines, McCord announced his decision to transfer.

In a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, McCord explained his reasoning for leaving the team. Per Thamel, Ohio State's coach, Ryan Day had voiced his intentions to thoroughly evaluate the team and all its players moving forward.

“Ryan Day was pretty clear in his comments yesterday that they were going to evaluate everything at Ohio State,” Thamel said. “And Kyle McCord was part of that evaluation, obviously.”

McCord's camp and representatives felt that they couldn't guarantee his starting position, which ultimately led to McCord's decision to transfer.

“He and his camp felt like they didn’t have a guarantee to start, so Kyle McCord goes on the open market, and he becomes one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal,” Pete Thamel stated.

With McCord's transfer, Ohio State now has a choice between Devin Brown or Lincoln Kleinholz to start in the upcoming Cotton Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 29.

McCord's abandonment of the team may have been pre-empted by the uncertainty surrounding his position on the team in the upcoming season.