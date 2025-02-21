"It'll be more family & friends": Shedeur Sanders drops final verdict on his 2025 NFL Draft plans

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft. After stints with Jackson State and the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime's son is projected to go No.1 overall to the Titans in April.

Despite being a headliner, Shedeur Sanders is not planning to attend the event in Green Bay. On Wednesday's episode of his YouTube show, the quarterback revealed that he plans to be in either Dallas or Colorado with friends and family for the draft:

"Nah, we'll most likely do Colorad or Dallas. We ain't really, decide like fully fully fully yet. But yeah, we plan on doing it you know, like an event thing and where it'll be fun. It'll be more family, friends be able to come," Shedeur said.

"Beause the only thing with going to the draft is just like, you know, I want to spend those moments with my people and you gotta think. Having everybody come out there, bro that's gonna be so expensive. You feel me? So, cost-wise, you saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that like," he added.

Shedeur Sanders also emphasized that the support of his teammates and coaches in Colorado has been instrumental in shaping him into the player he is today. That's why he wants to ensure that everyone who wishes to support him can do so comfortably:

"It's not just me, you know that, that was able to get to this point. It's like a team. It was a team thing and it was a team of people that helped me, allowed to get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I am able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations just for traveling and just to show support," he said.

During the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, earning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Unfortunately, he could not close out his collegiate journey with a bowl victory, as the Buffs lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Coach Prime's former teammate Louis Riddick picks Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders in the draft

Many experts have labeled this year's quarterback class weak. The top two players in this class are Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Several experts project Ward to be the first quarterback off the board.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's 'On Draft Show,' Coach Prime's former Falcons teammate, Louis Riddick, also shared his verdict, choosing Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders as the No.1 pick in the draft:

"Right now, I have Cam No.1," Riddick said. "If I was picking right now. And I've talked to all these guys and everybody knows how much I love Deion Sanders and that is my guy and he has supported me from the time we were players to now. I would objectively take Cam Ward first."

The Tennessee Titans hold the No.1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see if they choose to secure a potential franchise quarterback or opt for the two-way star Travis Hunter. If they decide to go for a quarterback, will it be Shedeur or Cam Ward?

