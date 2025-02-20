$5,300,000,000 AFC team projected as "wild-card" option for Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Shedeur Sanders and which team will select him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders and Cam Ward are projected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in April’s draft; however, the former Colorado pivot may not go as early as many may think.

In a column on NFL.com on Wednesday, Eric Edholm mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential outsider that may acquire Sanders in the draft.

"But why not the Steelers?" Edholm wrote. "They’re the best wild-card option right now in my mind, even if it would be a stretch to rank them among the favorites here."

However, it seems unlikely given that the Steelers' earliest pick is No. 21 overall. For Edholm, the uncertainty in the Steelers' quarterback room may be enough for them to choose a signal-caller in the draft.

"There’s very little clarity on Russell Wilson’s status currently, even as he’s campaigned to return to Pittsburgh," Edholm wrote. "Like Wilson, Justin Fields is a free agent — and the Steelers benched him for Wilson. They might want to work with Fields again, but would they bring him back as an unchallenged starter? Perhaps not."

The last time Pittsburgh chose a QB in the first round was Kenny Pickett at No. 20 in 2022. Pickett is now a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl last season.

Other teams in the mix for Shedeur Sanders

If the Steelers want to take Shedeur Sanders, they will either have to make a trade or hope his stock declines as plenty of teams are in the market for a QB. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick and are reportedly considering moving on from Deshaun Watson, who has struggled with injuries and has not lived up to expectations.

Sanders could be a fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense. The Las Vegas Raiders are in the mix for a QB and the team’s new offensive coordinator has praised Sanders for years. However, it also seems unlikely that Sanders will land with them as they have the No. 6 pick and the Buffs QB may not be available when they are on the clock.

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick and need a strong and accurate arm to throw to Malik Nabers after getting rid of Daniel Jones last season. Tennessee has the first overall pick and Titans coach Brian Callahan was on the Cincinnati Bengals staff that selected Joe Burrow. He might see the same value in Sanders.

Stranger things have happened on draft day, and while it's unlikely, Sanders could fall to the Steelers at No. 21 given how unpredictable NFL drafts have been.

