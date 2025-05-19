"It made me shed tears": Emotional Deion Sanders urges fans to not miss son Bucky's latest work on Shedeur's NFL draft drama

Besides posting videos for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Jr. has kept working on his music career. After Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, he was able to mix the two in and Coach Prime noticed.

In an Instagram post from Sunday, the Colorado head coach lauded Bucky's work on a video about his brother's draft weekend using his song, "No Sympathy." The elder Sanders got emotional with the post.

"You’ve got to Listen to the LYRICS of my son @DeionSandersJr song. It made me shed tears. #CoachPrime #Sanders #Family #CoachPrime ," Deion Sanders wrote

Deion Sanders Jr.'s video portrays what was an emotional weekend for the quarterback, while the lyrics touch on themes like supporting the family and facing adversity, giving it another layer.

The video had clips from all over draft weekend and the most important moments for the Sanders family draft weekend.

Among the clips were Shedeur walking next to Coach Prime while waiting for his selections, the quarterback addressing not getting selected in the first round and when Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on day three of the event.

Shilo Sanders signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is also shown on the video.

Once expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, the quarterback fell in the Draft, finally hearing his name in the fifth round, with the 144th selection, by the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders was the sixth quarterback taken in the draft after being considered the second-best signal caller early in the draft evaluation process. He is now a part of the Browns, where he will have to compete for playing time.

Sanders joined a quarterback room that will have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as another rookie, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, selected 50 picks before Sanders.

Deion Sanders gives surprise update on his kid's rankings

Deion Sanders Jr. has been on fire with his dad lately. In an Instagram story posted on Saturday via Instagram story, the Colorado coach shared a photo of Bucky standing with a mannequin wearing Shedeur's jersey.

"The MVP of all my kids!," Coach Prime wrote.

Deion Sanders Jr. has supported his father at Colorado, often giving a behind-the-scenes look at the program. He was also there for his brother both in Colorado and during the draft process, while working for his own company, Well Off Media.

Apart from Junior, Shedeur and Shilo, Deion Sanders also has two daughters, Deiondra and Shelomi.

