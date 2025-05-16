Deion Sanders Jr. drops "No Sympathy" track teaser to highlight brother Shedeur's 2025 NFL draft drama

Deion Sanders Jr. posted another reminder of his brother Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide. On Thursday, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video with clips from the NFL Draft weekend on his 'Well off forever' Instagram account, this time with the track "No Sympathy" in the background.

It was another reminder of the drama-filled weekend for the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.

The video shows some of the most important moments of the weekend, including when Shedeur addressed the attendees at the draft party after going undrafted on the first night.

Deion Sanders Jr. captured a video from the entire weekend and posted it as it happened. It also helped fans get a look from behind the scenes on the draft tension and the celebration once his brother was drafted.

Once considered a top-five pick, Shedeur Sanders slid down to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, in what became the biggest story of that weekend. Sanders' slide was finally stopped when the Cleveland Browns selected the quarterback with the 144th pick. Deion Sanders Jr. also filmed some of Shilo's reactions.

Shedeur has already reported to Cleveland, where he will battle in a depth chart that includes veteran Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was chosen 50 spots ahead of Sanders.

While incumbent Deshaun Watson i still on the roster, he is nursing an Achilles injury and is not expected to be part of the quarterback battle this year.

Deion Sanders Jr. brother, Shedeur talks Browns QB battle

Despite falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders believes he will be able to take the Cleveland Browns to where they haven't been before.

Speaking to the Browns website on Tuesday, the former Colorado quarterback talked about his role with the Browns and his expectations.

“I feel like the Browns fans they just want something to hope for and they’ve been wanting it so long and long,” Shedeur said. “And finally, I’m here to change that, I’m here to actually get what they want.”

Shedeur Sanders took second-team reps during the minicamp last week, with Dillon Gabriel working with the first team. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the importance of that order at this point.

Sanders is coming off a 4,134-passing-yard season at Colorado. Sanders also passed for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl berth.

