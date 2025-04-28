“It was a million”: Deion Sanders Jr. sets the record straight on Shedeur’s 100K party celebration after being drafted by Browns

Deion Sanders Jr. had some issues with a story about his brother Shedeur Sanders' celebration after the NFL draft. After it was initially reported as a $100,000 celebration, Bucky clarified it was a little more than that.
Answering an X post sharing details on the event, Coach Prime's oldest son had some corrections to make.
"Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received…. and it was a million." Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.
As the report goes, there was a massive celebration after Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback sang some rap songs, and there were celebrities in attendance.
Deion Sanders Jr. had also shared clips of the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback rapping on the first two nights of the draft despite not being selected.
Shedeur will now head to Cleveland, where he is expected to compete for a spot in the depth chart with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as well as veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. While Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, it is unknown if he will be considered as an option to take the field.
Many experts considered Shedeur to be a first-round selection and one of the top three quarterbacks available by the time the draft arrived. However, Coach Prime's son slid down the draft boards.
Deion Sanders Jr's other brother, Shilo, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he was celebrating as well. The defensive back will look to secure a spot in the final roster during the preseason.
Deion Sanders Jr. shares draft party video
Deion Sanders Jr. has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Colorado Buffaloes program since Coach Prime took over as head coach. It was only appropriate that he did the same about the Sanders' draft party this weekend.
On Monday, Bucky posted a video on the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel of how they went through the draft weekend, including the celebration after the event
The video showed several key moments. From Shedeur Sanders' reaction after the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart selection in the first round, to the moment the Cleveland Browns announced they'd be taking his brother in the fifth round.
Shilo Sanders was also present, with the moment he reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also shown in the video.
Bucky has followed Coach Prime since he took over at Jackson State, looking to give an inside look at how the program is managed and the team's chemistry.
