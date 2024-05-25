"It was never a problem with us at all" — Deion Sanders' ex-teammate David Justice gets candid about undesired media distraction

Deion Sanders juggled two sports in his professional career, dabbling in both football and baseball. Prime Time became a household name for his exploits in the NFL while also featuring prominently for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB. Sports media at the time called him a distraction for the team, but a former teammate disagrees with that.

During a recent appearance on ‘All Facts No Brakes’ podcast, former Braves star David Justice talked about playing with Sanders. According to him, Prime Time was never the distraction that the media created him to be. The two-time World Series champion said that the team loved having Sanders around.

Here is what former Atlanta Braves star David Justice said about the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders being a "distraction".

“We understood he was going to be part-time. So, whenever Deion could make it to the team, we loved having him — and when he couldn’t, we knew he was off playing football. It was never a problem with us at all. … The media tried to make it seem like he was a distraction, but that was never the case,” Justice told Keyshawn Johnson.

Sanders played in the MLB from 1989 to 1997 before coming back for another season in 2001. He led the Braves to a World Series appearance in 1992 but ultimately lost it to the Toronto Blue Jays in a series that lasted six games. He showed his talent both on the base and on the football field and became the sporting legend he is today.

How Deion Sanders developed his kids into athletes

While he achieved a lot during his playing career both in the NFL and MLB, Deion Sanders also made sure that his kids turned into fine athletes. The father of five — two girls and three boys — opened up about how he did that in a recent appearance on "All The Smoke" podcast. He said that even though his kids grew up with everything, he took them to the "hood" and put them in football, basketball and baseball.

“I wanted them to have this, but ain't want to raise no cat. I want to raise a dog, because, you know the cat got all the nice litter boxes and everything is in the house,” Coach Prime said on the podcast.

Deion Sanders' two daughters Deiondra and Shelomi Sanders both took up basketball in college. His son Deion Sanders Jr. played for the SMU Mustangs but left football to pursue entrepreneurship. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are a part of Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes setup.