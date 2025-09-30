"It wasn't part of my plan": Carson Beck sends powerful message to Georgia fans amid successful Miami stint in final year

It has been a fun ride for quarterback Carson Beck, who is playing for Miami as their starter in his final year of college eligibility. The 24-year-old’s unprecedented exit from Georgia to a new team, especially in his last year, raised many eyebrows. There were reports around NIL being a potential bait that lured him towards an ACC program.

After quashing all those theories, Beck has recently come forward to express his gratitude to Georgia fans for their unwavering support in the last five years.

“Obviously, the way that everything ended was very abrupt. I wasn’t able to give my thanks or give my appreciation. Obviously, I’m super thankful and appreciative for my five years there.

"I mean, that’s almost a quarter, like 20% of my life, right? I mean, man, I gave everything that I had to that university,” Beck said to the reporters this week, per On3.

NCAA Football: Florida at Miami - Source: Imagn

He also mentioned that it was never his plan to transfer to a new school; however, things went sideways after his injury in the SEC championship game. Indeed, it was a dramatic move since he had enrolled for the 2025 NFL draft but withdrew the name afterwards and finally announced his move to Miami for one last season.

“The ending was tough because it obviously wasn’t a part of my plan. Like, I never wanted it to end that way. I didn’t want to go down in the SEC championship game, get injured and then ultimately end up making the decision to go elsewhere,” he added.

Carson Beck vows to sustain winning streak against FSU

After a bye week, Beck and Co. will face Tommy Castellanos and the team on the road. It is critical to secure wins against in-state rivals, especially against teams like FSU that have been pretty dominant this season.

While speaking to the reporters, Beck gave coach Mike Norvell and his team due credit for being a strong opponent but added that Miami will go all guns blazing.

“I'm excited for that matchup. I've never played in that stadium. That's the cool thing about being in the ACC. Now heading into ACC play, I'm playing a lot of different teams I've never played before,” Beck said, per SI.

With no losses so far, Beck has the liberty to take risks while also aiming for a playoff spot. Looking at the current scenario, at least 10+ wins would be necessary for an ACC team to make the postseason and contend for the national championship.

