Mive Norvell opens up about FSU QB Tommy Castellanos eligibility in 2026 NFL draft: “There is a lot of talk”

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos had led the Seminoles' revival after a disastrous 2024 college football season. The Seminoles are 3-0 after beating the Kent State Golden Flashes 66-10 in Week 4 of college football action.Despite leaving the game against Kent State with an ankle injury, FSU coach Mike Norvell revealed during his weekly news conference that Castellanos was injury-free ahead of tough tests against ACC rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend and the Miami Hurricanes in Week 6 action. Norvell also spoke about Castellanos potentially returning to Florida State for his fifth season of college football amidst talks of a lawsuit challenging the current four-year rule.“No, I mean, there hasn’t been, there really hasn’t been a change in ruling as of yet. So, we’ll see how things, you know, progress,” said Norvell. “I mean, I know there is a lot of talk of, you know, five-for-five possibility. You know, that’s not been adopted.“We’ll see. I mean, you know, at the end of the day? This is with every player. I mean, you enjoy today, you enjoy your focus on getting better and putting everything that you have into it.”Tommy Castellanos is one of CFB's charismatic figuresAfter spending one season playing for the UCF Knights, Tommy Castellanos transferred to Boston College, where he lasted two years before stepping away from the team mid-season and entering the transfer portal. During a June interview with On3's Pete Nakos, the Florida State quarterback stole the headlines when he dissed Week 1 opponents, the Alabama Crimson Tide, claiming that former coach Nick Saban was no longer present to save them from the Seminoles. “I’m excited, man,” Tommy Castellanos said. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”The quarterback's words lit the college football world on fire, considering the fact that coach Mike Norvell's FSU had flamed out last season to finish with a woeful 2-10 record. Castellanos doubled down on his comments during the ACC Kickoff. &quot;We stand on what I said,&quot; Castellanos said. &quot;I said what I said and we stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. &quot;Tommy Castellanos backed up his words and went 9-of-14 for 152 yards, while adding 78 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown during the Seminoles' 31-17 win over the Crimson Tide. To further rub salt in Alabama's wounds, the FSU quarterback immediately put up 'Nick Can't Save Them' merchandise for sale on his website.