  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Tommy Castellanos injury: FSU coach Mike Norvell shares update on QB's condition after leaving Kent State game 

Tommy Castellanos injury: FSU coach Mike Norvell shares update on QB's condition after leaving Kent State game 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:45 GMT
Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos
Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos has led the Seminoles to a flawless 3-0 start to the season to erase last season's 2-10 debacle. Castellanos left the Seminoles' 66-10 win over Kent State in Week 4 action with an ankle injury and did not return to the field for the second half of the game.

Ad

Castellanos left the game against Kent State with Florida State 42-7 up. He went 10-of-13 for 205 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception, while adding 54 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

During his weekly news conference before Florida State's clash against the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 5 action, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell gave a positive update on his quarterback's injury status.

“Today he was able to get some work,” Mike Norvell said. “I think I feel confident about where that’s gonna be. You, obviously, will continue to see how the week plays out.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After being replaced by freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry against Kent State, Tommy Castellanos also gave a positive update on his injury during his postgame news conference.

“All good,” Tommy Castellanos said. “Just got rolled up a little bit. All good. 100 percent.”

Tommy Castellanos ranked highly by Fox Sports analyst

Last season, the Florida State Seminoles struggled with QB1 DJ Uigalelei under centre. He finished the season with 1,065 yards, resulting in four touchdowns and six interceptions before he got injured. Tommy Castellanos has proven to be an upgrade, having already managed 594 passing yards, resulting in three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 139 rushing yards, resulting in three touchdowns.

Ad

During Thursday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranked Castellanos at No. 6 among an all-star cast of college football quarterbacks (21:30).

"His numbers are not going to blow you out of the water, and more specifically, because they've only played two games, but they've beat Alabama, they've played kind of a nobody," Klatt said. "But man, that performance against Alabama - and it's not what he did on the stat sheet, it's everything else that he did.
Ad
"Providing the energy, short area quickness, his ability to be a threat in the running game, his ability to throw the football down the field. It clearly changed the. Castellanos has clearly earned his way onto this list."
youtube-cover

Tommy Castellanos will be under the microscope as the Seminoles attempt to return to the apex of the ACC and first up will be a game against the Virginia Cavaliers, quickly followed by a marquee clash against the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes in Week 6.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications