Tommy Castellanos injury: FSU coach Mike Norvell shares update on QB's condition after leaving Kent State game 

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos has led the Seminoles to a flawless 3-0 start to the season to erase last season's 2-10 debacle. Castellanos left the Seminoles' 66-10 win over Kent State in Week 4 action with an ankle injury and did not return to the field for the second half of the game. Castellanos left the game against Kent State with Florida State 42-7 up. He went 10-of-13 for 205 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception, while adding 54 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.During his weekly news conference before Florida State's clash against the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 5 action, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell gave a positive update on his quarterback's injury status.“Today he was able to get some work,” Mike Norvell said. “I think I feel confident about where that’s gonna be. You, obviously, will continue to see how the week plays out.”After being replaced by freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry against Kent State, Tommy Castellanos also gave a positive update on his injury during his postgame news conference. “All good,” Tommy Castellanos said. “Just got rolled up a little bit. All good. 100 percent.”Tommy Castellanos ranked highly by Fox Sports analystLast season, the Florida State Seminoles struggled with QB1 DJ Uigalelei under centre. He finished the season with 1,065 yards, resulting in four touchdowns and six interceptions before he got injured. Tommy Castellanos has proven to be an upgrade, having already managed 594 passing yards, resulting in three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 139 rushing yards, resulting in three touchdowns.During Thursday's segment of the &quot;Joel Klatt Show,&quot; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranked Castellanos at No. 6 among an all-star cast of college football quarterbacks (21:30). &quot;His numbers are not going to blow you out of the water, and more specifically, because they've only played two games, but they've beat Alabama, they've played kind of a nobody,&quot; Klatt said. &quot;But man, that performance against Alabama - and it's not what he did on the stat sheet, it's everything else that he did. &quot;Providing the energy, short area quickness, his ability to be a threat in the running game, his ability to throw the football down the field. It clearly changed the. Castellanos has clearly earned his way onto this list.&quot;Tommy Castellanos will be under the microscope as the Seminoles attempt to return to the apex of the ACC and first up will be a game against the Virginia Cavaliers, quickly followed by a marquee clash against the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes in Week 6.