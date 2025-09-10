"It’s clear who won the trade": Joey Aguilar's father shuts down beef rumors with Nico Iamaleava after viral offseason drama at Tennessee

The Joey Aguilar and Nico Iamaleava trade started as one of the strangest storylines in college football history. After transferring from Appalachian State to UCLA, Aguilar's future became clouded when the UCLA Bruins pursued five-star recruit Iamaleave without informing his family.

Josey's father, Jose, seemingly tried to bust the rumors that there was beef between the two QBs. He said, as per On3:

“We were kept in the dark. They didn’t tell us anything. Obviously, the writing was on the wall. We were finding out everything on social media. But even when they were in negotiations with Nico, they weren’t telling us anything.”

The offseason shuffle quickly became labeled the first "quarterback trade" in college football history, with Iamaleava heading to UCLA and Aguilar finding a new home in Knoxville. But Jose Aguilar further insisted that there is no bad blood.

“We don’t have any problems with Nico. If anything, it’s thank you. Joey is in a great spot. That’s what I would say, thank you. He did what he decided to do. Everything that happened, happened. I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everything happens for a reason.

“We’re not at Tennessee without Nico making the decisions he made.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart assesses Joey Aguilar's performance before the Vols vs. Dawgs game

Joey Aguilar has backed up his father's bold words, as the last two games the Vols played resulted in victories. Now, he and his team move forward to face the Kirby Smart-led Georgia Bulldogs.

The Dawgs coach reveals what he thinks about the Tennessee QB based on his tape. Smart said, as per On3:

“It looks like he’s been there for a long time. He’s very similar to the quarterbacks they’ve had.”

“He plays within that system,” Smart continued. “He’s a really good athlete. He can take off and really hurt you with the scramble. He’s made some big plays on the scramble. He throws the RPO as well. He makes good decisions, accurate, very strong arm, which their offense requires. So he fits in well.”

Against East Tennessee State, Aguilar completed 39 of 59 passes for 535 yards and five touchdowns. In his debut game against Syracuse, Joey Aguilar completed 16 of 28 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

