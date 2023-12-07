"It's crazy, but they the champs in my mind" - Jalen Ramsey backs undefeated team despite being left out of the College Football Playoff

Jalen Ramsey has joined several high-profile football personalities in lambasting the decision by the CFP committee to not select the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles had a perfect regular-season record of 12-0 and defeated the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to be crowned ACC champions for the first time since 2014.

However, starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending leg injury in the last few weeks of the season. The committee estimated that without the player, the Seminoles just weren't the same team, which led to one of the most controversial decisions by a ruling body in the history of American sports.

Never before had an undefeated Power Five champion been left out of the playoffs since the format's inception back in 2014. This has led to the awkward scenario of the Seminoles being able to defeat Georgia in the Orange Bowl and claiming a split national championship. The very same scenario that the playoffs were created to avoid.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey believes the Seminoles can already consider themselves champions, expressing his take on the Pat McAfee show.

"I found out pregame, right before our game happened," Ramsey said. "I feel for the Noles right now, they did everything that they possibly could do, they controlled all they could control, and it wasn't in their favor this time. I think it's crazy."

"It's the first time in college football history an undefeated Power-Five team isn't able to at least compete for the natty. It's crazy, but they the champs in my mind."

Jalen Ramsey's college career and Tallahassee connection

Jalen Ramsey himself played with the Florida State Seminoles in the mid-2010s, from 2013 until 2015. He was a true freshman starter in 2013, when the Seminoles won their final national title and the final national title of the BCS era under Jameis Winston. He was a two-time All-American and a two-time First Team All-ACC selection.

In the NFL, he has played with two Florida teams, starting his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now with the Miami Dolphins. In between, he played with the LA Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl.