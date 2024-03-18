"It’s a deep and versatile room": Michigan OC Kirk Campbell happy with Wolverines running back depth ahead of 2024 season

Michigan will be without veteran running back Blake Corum next season as the Wolverines begin life post-Jim Harbaugh. Corum is on his way to the NFL after four successful years in Ann Arbor, which saw him lift three Big Ten titles and a national championship.

Nonetheless, new offensive coordinator Campbell is happy with the depth of the running back room ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Wolverines also acquired the services of Tony Alford from rival Ohio State as the new running backs coach, replacing Mike Hart.

“It’s a deep and versatile room, which I kind of like,” Kirk Campbell said Friday, per MichiganDaily. “You got guys that can do different things, that we can put in different positions. It's a constant evaluation to see what they can do to help us win come Saturdays.”

The Michigan running back room for the 2024 college football season boasts the likes of Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings and Benjamin Hall.

Donovan Edwards will lead the running back room in 2024

Donovan Edwards wasn't as dominant as many expected him to be in the Michigan run game last season. Nonetheless, the senior running back ended 2023 on a high note, scoring two fantastic touchdowns in the national championship game against Washington.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Kirk Campbell believes Edwards will be the new leader in the Wolverines' running back room. Taking over from Blake Corum, Campbell believes Edwards is in an excellent position to have a blistering season in the fall.

“Donovan has assumed a major leadership role, which was needed,” Campbell said. “I saw him walking through the hall yesterday with a cutoff on, he looks good. He looks like he’s in shape. He looks ready to play. He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s got a way about him.”

Michigan will play to the strength of its running backs

Many questions have continued to fly around on how the Wolverines would look after Jim Harbaugh and what new coach Sherrone Moore's approach would be, especially in the run game. Kirk Campbell made it known that the Wolverines would play to the strength of their players.

“Last year, we were able to run the ball downhill on people, we were really good on the offensive line,” Campbell said. “Are we gonna be a downhill team?

“Are we gonna be more gap-scheme oriented or are we going to be a perimeter team, that still will be dictated. But we’re gonna play to our players’ skill sets. We’re not gonna pigeonhole a square peg into a round hole.”

Michigan begins life under Sherrone Moore in the 2024 season following the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. It is to be seen whether the former offensive coordinator will be able to sustain the success enjoyed under his predecessor.