"It's not the easiest thing in the world" - UNC's Bill Belichick shares inside story of training Gronk with Travis Kelce's tape

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick brought in 21 players via the transfer portal after being appointed head coach in December. Belichick has been balancing his duties as UNC coach with his media duties on various shows including "Inside the NFL."

During Wednesday's segment of the show, Belichick broke down an inside story of how he used Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's tape to improve former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's game.

"The way Kelce ran with the ball put it in my mind that 'this is what Rob (Gronkowski) should be doing.' It's not the easiest thing in the world," Bill Belichick said. "But by slowing down and being under control and anticipating that these DBs are gonna go low on him (Kelce), you know that's the way to avoid those tackles.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I talked to Rob about this and he became a much better runner with the ball in his hands by slowing down and getting under control."

Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots at No. 42 overall in the 2010 NFL draft and won three Super Bowls under the guidance of Bill Belichick.

Gronk projects Bill Belichick to NFL

The legendary Bill Belichick has been linked to a return to the NFL since he became coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Rob Gronkowski has led the voices linking him to various jobs, and during last week's segment of "FOX NFL Sunday," the former Patriots tight end linked his former coach to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Don't expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He's coming back with vengeance, and I've been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick," Gronkowski said.

The Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith after their Week 18 48-17 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints which ensured a 7-10 record.

Expand Tweet

In early January, during a segment on "Fox News Digital," Gronkowski once again linked Belichick to a return to the NFL despite signing a five-year deal with North Carolina.

"I think if Bill has success, he's gonna eventually hand that program off to his son, whose son is just developing to be a future head coach," Gronkowski said. "Love his son, and he's doing a great job in the defensive ranks of college."

"So I believe that Coach Belichick will have some good success at UNC, but I believe that his heart truly belongs in the NFL ranks, and he's eventually gonna go back to the NFL if it's in three years or four years. But I think he ends his career coaching as a head coach for an NFL team," he added.

With several NFL head coaching jobs still vacant, Bill Belichick could continue to be linked to various teams due to his incredible success in the league, and North Carolina fans could be left biting their nails until all vacancies have been filled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.